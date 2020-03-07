World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Child Rights In The Pacific: UN Body Concludes Historic Session In Samoa

Saturday, 7 March 2020, 12:25 pm
Press Release: UNHCHR

APIA (6 March 2020) — In an historic extraordinary outreach session, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child met government officials, UN agencies, civil society and children to discuss the situation of children’s rights in the Pacific.

“For many years, we spoke and dreamed of holding a session outside Geneva,” said Committee Chair Luis Pedernera. “This week, that dream became a reality. It’s an historic moment.”

The Committee, which reviews the progress made by States in implementing the Convention on the Rights of the Child, met in Apia from 2 to 6 March to review the situation of children’s rights in the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia and Tuvalu. The Committee also held a preparatory meeting for a future review of Kiribati.

During their sessions, Committee members met children, UN agencies, national human rights institutions, and civil society to discuss the human rights issues that are important for children in the Pacific region.

“By holding a session in the Pacific, we wanted to draw the world’s attention to the pressing issues affecting the enjoyment of children’s rights in the region,” said Pedernera. “This week, the children we met with told us that all stakeholders need to work harder to guarantee their rights to participation, education, health, climate change and freedom from violence.”

For Audrey, 16, the session taught her that children’s views matter. “Adults might not remember they once dreamed of speaking up,” said Audrey, who moderated a discussion on children’s right to health. “When they got their chance [to speak up], they forgot to leave a door open for the other children, waiting in line.”

“During this session, we learned that we have the right to be heard,” she added. “And children’s opinions, perspectives and problems should be voiced.”

The Pacific is the region most adversely affected by its remoteness from Geneva, where the Committee usually meets. Since 2016, six of the seven reviews of States from the region were conducted via video-link, with limited participation of civil society and none from children.

For the Cook Islands, the session allowed countries in the region to bring their delegations to the session for “a more comprehensive and meaningful dialogue, with better representation of civil society and an opportunity for children to learn and participate in this important process,” said Honourable Mac Mokoroa, the Minister of Internal Affairs and head of delegation.

With 196 parties, the Child Rights Convention is the most universally accepted human rights agreement. This was the first time any of the UN human rights treaty bodies, as the UN human rights committees are officially known, held a session at the regional level.

Pedernera highlighted the learning opportunity that the session gave the Committee. “We learned about the unique context and rich culture of the Pacific region, and engaged with passionate child human rights defenders, including children with disabilities, in ways that would never have been possible from our meeting room in Geneva,” he said. In another historic first for the Committee, all meetings of the session benefited from sign language interpretation.

"Hosting this milestone meeting in Samoa was crucial for enhancing the visibility of the Convention in our region," said Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi. "The session allowed for the Blue Pacific people, especially the children, to effectively and actively engage with the Committee. Samoa encourages all other treaty bodies to follow the great example that this Committee has set.”

Pedernera stated that by bringing this session to the Pacific, the Committee hopes that it has inspired child human rights defenders in the region to strengthen their cooperation for the advancement of children’s rights. He also expressed hope that the session would lead to stronger engagement by States, civil society and children in the UN human rights mechanisms.

“For children, we hope that they now understand how much the Committee appreciates their contributions, and that their views are a valuable and necessary part of our work,” Pedernera said. “I hope this is just the beginning of strong and meaningful participation of children from the region in our work.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UNHCHR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The US (and NATO) Surrender In Afghanistan

The deal that has just been has struck to end the involvement of the US and its NATO allies in Afghanistan bears the usual hallmarks of deals done by Donald Trump... More>>

ALSO:

Julian Assange : Extradition Case Finally Heading To Court

Julian Assange's extradition case is finally heading to court – here's what to expect More>>

ALSO:

India: Trump Visits Modi And Announces $3 Billion Arms Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump got a warm welcome from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick off a whirlwind 36-hour tour of the world's largest democracy and announced the two countries were finalizing a $3 billion arms deal. More>>

  • Common Dreams - In Shadow of Trump's India Visit, Muslim Attacks in Delhi
  • NZ Govt - New Zealand And India To Strengthen Ties
  • NZ Govt - Foreign And Trade Ministers To Visit India
  • Migrant Workers Association - Unite Against Fascism In India
  • India NZ Business Council - ‘India Unplugged’ draws NZ, India business leaders

    • Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

    Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others... More>>

    ALSO:

    Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’

    After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • WORLD
     


     
    • Pacific.Scoop
    • Cafe Pacific
    • PMC
     
     
    • Gaza
     
     
     
     