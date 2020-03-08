World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Port Moresby Refugee Hotel Attacked By Locals For A Second Time

Sunday, 8 March 2020, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Refugee Action Coalition

For the second time in three weeks, a hotel at Four Mile,  East Boroko, housing refugees from Manus Island, was attacked by a group of locals armed with knives, metal poles and stones.

Last night (Saturday 7/03/20), from 8.30pm to the early hours of Sunday morning, the group made repeated efforts to enter the hotel, which was guarded by only two security guards employed by the hotel.

The local men attacked the gate saying, “This is not your country. We will kill them.”

One case worker from JDA, the contracted Port Moresby refugee service provider, came to the hotel but left after unsuccessfully attempting to talk to the attackers.

Despite repeated calls, to other JDA case worker s, no others came to support the refugees at the hotel.  Despite numerous calls, the police did not attend the hotel.

The last time, locals attacked the refugees at the same hotel, on 19 February, one refugee had his leg broken in three places and others sustained head injuries from thrown stones.

There are no reports of injuries from last night's attack, but refugees in the hotel have been left traumatised and fearful once again. 

Around 200 refugees are still stranded in Papua New Guinea, after being sent to Manus Island, almost seven years ago.

“There is still no safety for the refugees Australia expelled to Manus Island,” said Ian Rintoul, spokesperson for the Refugee Action Coalition, “The Australian government is responsible for leaving the refugees in danger. Despite repeated claims by the government there are no third countries to provide resettlement.

“In 2013, the refugees came to Australia seeking protection.  After seven years of mistreatment and medical neglect, they are still waiting for the protection they need. The refugees should be brought to safety Australia. “

Rallies around Australia, on Pam Sunday, 5 April will demand an end to offshore detention, and permanent protection for all refugees in Australia.  

