'Saturday Night Live' Study Reveals Demand Driven By Former Cast Members

Monday, 9 March 2020, 8:14 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

US demand for the current season of NBC's Saturday Night Live has been the highest following episodes hosted by former cast members, Parrot Analytics has found.

This indicates the SNL fanbase is enthusiastic about seeing familiar faces return to the set, and tracks with the global trend of known IP driving strong demand for TV content.

  • Breaking down the US demand for Saturday Night Live by episode - defined as total demand on the date of the episode's premiere plus the three following days - we can see which hosts have driven the most demand for the show during the currently airing 45th season.
  • Three of the top four episodes of the current season were hosted by former SNL cast members or writers.
  • The most in-demand episode date so far this season was hosted by Eddie Murphy, a cast member from 1980-84.
  • Following in second place was the episode hosted by Will Ferrell, another alum (1995-2002).
  • The past week’s host, John Mulaney, fell just short of overtaking Scarlett Johansson. He is also an alum of the series, who was a writer between 2008-13 and made several appearances on the show’s Weekend Update segment.

