Superfanz Closes 7-figure Seed Round To Solve Creators' Pain Points

SINGAPORE, Mar 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Superfanz, a pan-Asian startup with a clear focus on solving creators' pain points, has closed a 7-figure seed round, following a 6-figure angel round led by a prominent investor and tech entrepreneur in July 2019. Superfanz makes this announcement following the completion and present soft-launch of their social platform for Creators and their followers.

"Superfanz is a unique startup in the best sense," said Raymond Chang, CEO of NXT Ventures, lead investor in the round. "When Oh first approached me, he'd already completed a self-funded proof-of-concept. I love Superfanz's vision of solving creators' pain points, but it's their management team that sets them apart. Their team is battle-tested with successful track records in digital entertainment and the influencer space.

"It's not often you can claim to be No.1 in a market, but both co-founders have taken their previous startups to No.1 position in Taiwan and Vietnam respectively. This is what ultimately won me over. The fact that they have just launched their platform below budget and ahead of schedule is testament to their ability to execute," added Raymond Chang.

Superfanz is all about the ability to execute. The core executive team averages 20+ years of experience in venture capital, platform growth, and gaming, social media and digital entertainment markets (No.1 in each) - with a few successful exits to boot. It's roster of investors, advisers and strategic partners includes some of the biggest names in the Southeast Asia, while its current $4 million valuation stands it well against pre-launch values across the region.

"We are excited that our investors trust our world-class team to execute on our vision of helping Asian Creators create new income streams, so they can do what they dream of doing. Beyond money, this latest investment also opens additional markets in Asia for Superfanz, the Creators and their fans," said Oh Thongsrinoon, Superfanz CEO & Founder.

Superfanz launched its eponymous Android app on Dec 29, and is soft-launching its Pan-Asian fan club platform for Creators and Special Interest Groups (SIGs) across 3 countries: Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam.

"We are already seeing the fruit of this investment with key initiatives aimed at bridging the different Asian countries. We can't wait to share our new platform and the details of our key partnerships in upcoming announcements."

© Scoop Media

