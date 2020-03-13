Aruba's Global Cloud Data Center Enhances International Accessibility

Aruba customers to benefit from enhanced connectivity offered through the Global Cloud Data Center, a state-of-the-art carrier-neutral data centre.

LONDON, Mar 12, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Aruba S.p.A., a leader in data centre and cloud enterprise services, has today announced the activation of a new presence point within its Global Cloud Data Center, based at its technology campus on the outskirts of Milan, provided by leading global internet service provider Cogent.

The point of presence will allow Aruba customers to benefit from Cogent's extensive international network that extends across North America, Europe and Asia through more than 92,000km of intercity fibre and over 56,000km of metro fibre. This network provides services to over 204 markets and connects 6,840 additional networks.

The presence of an operator of this calibre - in addition to the others already partnered with Aruba - increases the range of carriers available within the Global Cloud Data Center. This gives customers access to a broader range of choices. The Global Cloud Data Center, like all Aruba data centres, is carrier-neutral and hosts numerous telecommunications operators with which customers can independently manage their relationships. Cogent now represents a new tier 1 option, joining TIM, Fastweb, Wind-Tre, Retelit, Irideos, Planetel and Vodafone.

The offer of multiple connections, together with the perfect mix of Italian and international operators, allows Aruba to guarantee the highest standards in terms of performance and redundancy.

Lorenzo Giuntini, CTO of Aruba commented: "This partnership adds great value to our offering. An operator like Cogent, a tier one service provider of international calibre, gives the Global Cloud Data Center appeal on a global scale and offers numerous benefits to customers thanks to the quality of the internet transit."

Peter Menig, Sales Director of Cogent commented: "As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, carrier-neutral connectivity options like the one provided by the Global Cloud Data Center become more important. Cogent is pleased to have the opportunity to deliver high-quality IP transit services to Aruba data centre customers."

Last year, Aruba announced the activation of a Point of Presence in the Milan Internet eXchange (MIX) - among the first in Europe and the largest Italian Internet eXchange in terms of vehicular traffic - directly accessible from the Global Cloud Data Center. The agreement provided the addition of new interconnections thanks to the use of a double fibre route to connect the equipment to Milan, thereby facilitating traffic exchange with numerous other national and international carriers.

This new activation marks the next step in the expansion of the Aruba Data Center network, which already has two new Data Centers arriving within the Global Cloud Data Center technological campus area. This growth will enable Aruba to provide the highest quality of service to all its customers, whether they are national or international.

http://aru.ba/dcconnectivity

Aruba S.p.A.

Aruba S.p.A., founded in 1994, is the leading company in Italy for data centers, web hosting, email, certified email (PEC) and domain registration services. Aruba is also active in key European markets including France, the UK and Germany, and is the leader in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, with an established presence in Poland and Hungary. The company has a huge amount of experience in the management of data centers, with a European network capable of hosting over 200,000 servers.

Aruba manages 2.7 million domains, 8.6 million email accounts, 6.7 million certified email (PEC) accounts, 130,000 physical and virtual servers and a total of around 5.4 million customers. The company provides hosting services, public and private cloud , housing and colocation services, dedicated servers, digital signature services, digital preservation, e-billing, certified email, SSL certificates and smart-cards.

Thanks to Aruba Business, founded in 2015, it offers all the services to a vast network of IT partners, and with Pratiche.it brand, the company provides document delivery and recovery services throughout Italy. In the same year, the Aruba.it Racing, Official Ducati Team in the World Superbike World Championship was born.

Since 2016 it has been the Official Registry for the prestigious ".cloud" extension. For over 10 years, Aruba Enterprise has been offering Cloud, Data Center and Trust Service solutions to businesses and public authorities, designing, implementing and managing highly customized IT solutions. For further information:

https://www.aruba.it

