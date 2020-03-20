World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Colt Appoints Masato Hoshino As New Head Of Asia And Representative Director & President Of Japan

Friday, 20 March 2020, 8:49 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mar 19, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Colt Technology Services has today announced the appointment of Masato Hoshino as its Head of Asia and Representative Director & President of Japan. Masato will build on the success and culture established by Kenji Hioki, who has stepped down to become Vice Chairman and will continue to support the business in Asia.

In his new role as Head of Asia, Masato is responsible for overseeing Colt's sales in Asia Pacific and will act as the key spokesperson and supervisor of senior external relations, driving growth across the region. Masato will lead Colt Technology Services Co. Ltd., our Japan legal entity as Representative Director & President, reporting directly to Colt's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Keri Gilder.

Keri commented: "We are very excited to announce Masato's promotion as Head of Asia and Representative Director & President of Japan. Masato has been a key player in Colt's rapid growth across Asia and has extensive knowledge of the services our customer need and the industry. Ever since Colt acquired KVH in 2015, Asia has been a big focus for business growth. We see more and more opportunities across the region with the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, as well as trends like 5G and IoT. Under Masato's leadership, I am confident that we will continue to support our customers and grow our business across the region."

Masato joined Colt to lead the Solution Architect Team eight years ago. During his tenure, he has held several positions such as Head of the Product Management and Head of Technology & Operations, Asia. Before taking up this position, Masato was responsible for managing Product Management, Engineering, Carrier Relations and Information Systems. In addition, he also had responsibility for the Service Assurance, Service Management and Delivery teams in Asia, ensuring that we offer the best customer experience in the industry. He enjoys sports with colleagues outside of work and combined with his friendly demeanour plays a key role in ensuring our teams across Asia are focused on delivering the very best for our customers.

Upon this inauguration, Masato comments: "I am deeply honored and grateful to lead the organization as Head of Asia and Representative Director & President of Japan. Having said that I know that I have big shoes to fill as Kenji's successor as he has put our business on the right path. The past eight years at Colt have been exciting as our business has continued to grow and I look forward to leading the region going forward. Colt has exceptionally talented teams, ensuring that customer service is at the heart of our operations, and working with our customers and partners to support them on their digital transformation journeys."

Masato was born in New York and is bilingual in both Japanese and English. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston University.

Masato is based in Colt's Tokyo office and commences his role immediately.

About Colt

Colt strives to transform the way the world works through the power of connectivity. The Colt IQ Network connects 900+ data centres across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs, with over 29,000 on net buildings and growing.

Colt understands business connectivity requirements and provides high performance and high bandwidth solutions to enable customers' success, with Colt's vision centering on being the most customer oriented business in the industry. Customers include data intensive organisations spanning over 210 cities in more than 30 countries. Colt is a recognised innovator and pioneer in Software Defined Networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV). Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in its industry and able to provide the best customer experience at a competitive price. For more information, please visit

www.colt.net

.

