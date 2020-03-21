Novotech CRO Tapped For Two Informa Citeline Awards For Excellence In Asia-Pacific Clinical Trials

SYDNEY, Mar 20, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia-Pacific's largest specialist biotech CRO Novotech has been selected as a finalist in two categories for the Citeline Awards 2020 (formerly CARE Awards), hosted by Informa Pharma Intelligence, scheduled this year on September 17th. The categories are Clinical Research Team of the Year, and Medidata Clinical Partnership of the Year.

Dr John Moller, Novotech CEO, said, "These are major milestones for the company, and further recognition of Novotech as the premier CRO in Asia-Pacific. We are particularly thrilled that the Medidata Clinical Partnership of the Year recognizes Novotech and its Chinese partner PPC, for excellence in clinical trial services in the Asia region."

Karen Currie, Citeline Executive Director of Editorial, said: "We had a highly competitive pool of entries this year. Nominations were received from a variety of organizations, from large and small CROs to young biotechs and well-established pharmas, to specialized vendors who provide indispensable services to the clinical research industry. Attaining a position on a shortlist is a tremendous achievement and we extend our congratulations to all the finalists."

Now in their fifth year, the Citeline Awards honor the accomplishments of those working behind the scenes in Clinical R&D, improving healthcare worldwide through the discovery and development of new drugs. The Citeline Awards focus on the people and companies inspiring the biopharm industry through tireless work, innovative thinking, and advances across Clinical R&D.

Currie said "Drug development is a challenging endeavor, and we are pleased and honored to celebrate the accomplishments of this distinguished group of R&D professionals at the upcoming awards ceremony."

The winners will be chosen by a distinguished panel of independent judges.

About Informa Pharma Intelligence

Informa Pharma Intelligence powers a full suite of analysis products - Datamonitor Healthcare, Sitetrove, Trialtrove, Pharmaprojects, Medtrack, Biomedtracker, Scrip, Pink Sheet and In Vivo - to deliver the data needed by the pharmaceutical and biomedical industry to make decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

With more than 500 analysts keeping their fingers on the pulse of the industry, every key disease, clinical trial, drug approval and R&D project is covered by the breadth and depth of data available to customers. For more information visit

pharmaintelligence.informa.com

.

About Informa PLC

Informa operates at the heart of the Knowledge and Information Economy. It is one of the world's leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge, and events businesses. With more than 6,500 employees globally, it has a presence in all major geographies, including North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

About Novotech

Novotech, established in 1996, is internationally recognized as the leading full-service contract research organization (CRO) in Asia-Pacific. Novotech provides clinical development services across all clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas and has been instrumental in the success of over a thousand Phase I - IV clinical trials for biotech companies.

Novotech obtained the ISO 27001, the best-known standard in the ISO family, providing the requirements for an Information Security Management System. Together with the ISO 9001 Quality Management system, Novotech aims at the highest IT security and quality standards for patients and biotechnology companies. Visit

http://novotech-cro.com

.

