World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Chief Calls For Ceasefire As Yemen Braces For Possible COVID-19 Outbreak

Thursday, 26 March 2020, 1:20 pm
Press Release: UN News

Echoing his 23 March appeal to warring parties across the globe for an immediate ceasefire, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on those fighting in Yemen to end hostilities and ramp up efforts to counter a potential outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More than five years of conflict have devastated the lives of tens of millions of Yemenis,” the UN chief said in a statement today, adding that an escalation in fighting in the towns of Al Jawf and Ma’rib now threatens to deepen human suffering.

The Secretary-General called on the parties in Yemen to work with his Special Envoy, Martin Griffiths, to achieve a nation-wide de-escalation. He also urged them to make progress on economic and humanitarian measures aimed at alleviating suffering and building confidence, and to resume an inclusive, Yemeni-led political process.

“A political solution is the only way to a comprehensive and sustainable resolution of the conflict in Yemen,” stressed the UN chief.

Resurgent violence amid a global pandemic

Yemen has seen a series of fits and starts in efforts to ends its bloody civil conflict, which began in 2015 and has created one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

At the close of 2019, Special Envoy Griffiths reported a significant “drop in the tempo of war”, including an 80 per cent reduction in airstrikes in some areas. An agreement was also signed unifying divided Government factions.

However, on 12 March, Mr. Griffiths warned the UN Security Council that a fresh escalation in violence once again threatens the quest for a political resolution.

Pointing to the recent military escalation in Al Jawf, he expressed concern about the impact of the violence on the people of that governorate – where thousands of families have been displaced and require shelter and assistance – and cautioned that critical humanitarian measures must not be politicized.

The spike in violence comes as outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic have appeared in more countries around the globe.

Bracing for possible outbreak

According to a statement by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative in Yemen, Auke Lootsma, Yemen had no cases of COVID-19 as of 17 March.

However, the situation is being recognized as “the largest public health emergency of our time” with economic and social impacts yet to be determined. COVID-19 is quickly showing its impact with a growing number of cases in an increasing number of countries across the region.

In preparation for a possible outbreak, UNDP is working closely with Yemeni authorities as well as local and national implementing partners to ensure adequate contingency measures allowing for the continued delivery of its critical programmes.

“This is an evolving situation – one that requires caution and levelheadedness regarding the health and well-being of staff, partners and Yemeni communities,” said the Resident Representative.

Ceasefires needed to combat COVID-19

In his broad appeal to warring parties earlier this week, the Secretary-General emphasized that the world now faces a common enemy – the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, which has now been reported in more than 180 countries.

“It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives,” he said.

Senior UN officials have issued specific appeals to warring parties – including those engaged in the nine-year-old conflict in Syria - to silence their weapons and launch an “all-out effort” to counter possible outbreaks of the virus.

The Special Envoy for Yemen echoed those sentiments in a tweet today, stressing that battlefields are dividing Yemen and making it harder to combat potential outbreaks of the pandemic.

"The time to act is now,” he said. “I urge the parties to hear [the Secretary-General’s] call, work with my office to de-escalate violence nationwide and work together to protect the Yemeni people."

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The US (and NATO) Surrender In Afghanistan

The deal that has just been has struck to end the involvement of the US and its NATO allies in Afghanistan bears the usual hallmarks of deals done by Donald Trump... More>>

ALSO:


Julian Assange : Extradition Case Finally Heading To Court

Julian Assange's extradition case is finally heading to court – here's what to expect More>>

ALSO:


India: Trump Visits Modi And Announces $3 Billion Arms Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump got a warm welcome from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to kick off a whirlwind 36-hour tour of the world's largest democracy and announced the two countries were finalizing a $3 billion arms deal. More>>

  • Common Dreams - In Shadow of Trump's India Visit, Muslim Attacks in Delhi
  • NZ Govt - New Zealand And India To Strengthen Ties
  • NZ Govt - Foreign And Trade Ministers To Visit India
  • Migrant Workers Association - Unite Against Fascism In India
  • India NZ Business Council - ‘India Unplugged’ draws NZ, India business leaders

    • Crisis and Opportunity: The ‘Deal of the Century’

    After several postponements, US President, Donald Trump, has finally revealed the details of his Middle East plan, dubbed ‘Deal of the Century’, in a press conference in Washington on January 28. More>>

    ALSO:

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • WORLD
     


     
    • Pacific.Scoop
    • Cafe Pacific
    • PMC
     
     
    • Gaza
     
     
     
     