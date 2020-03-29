"With Solidarity, We Will Prevail": A Message From Dr. Hanan Ashrawi

“From Palestine. From our little corner of the world. We reach out to the rest of the world in solidarity, in friendship, and compassion and human empathy. We know what all these things meant to us, in times of adversity in an ongoing tragedy and we know that this is the only way we can all join together in order to defeat this horrible affliction, the Coronavirus pandemic, that has caught us all unaware. But we have all banned together and we have all tried to help each other. We reach out to the medical and health care providers who are putting their own lives at risk in order to help others. And we reach out to those countries that have also tried to help other countries less fortunate. We want to thank China. We want to thank Cuba who have reached out to others as well. And we know that so long as we maintain this sense of empathy and compassion that humanity will prevail no matter how difficult the times are right now. We will prevail if we stay human and we will stay safe. Thank you.”

