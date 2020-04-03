Trintech Partners With Sage To Help Businesses Simplify And Accelerate Financial Close Processes

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced a technology partnership with Sage to help companies simplify and accelerate financial close processes. As part of this partnership, Trintech has created a pre-built, Sage Intacct-certified connector for its Adra Suite, allowing companies to reduce the cost and time associated with data integration between the two solutions.

"With this Trintech partnership, businesses leveraging the powerful cloud financial management capabilities of Sage Intacct can seamlessly integrate with Trintech's Adra Suite to achieve greater visibility and control over their financial close process," said Eileen Wiens, VP of Business Development for Sage Intacct.

Currently available in the Sage Intacct Marketplace, Trintech's pre-built, Sage Intacct-certified connector automatically retrieves the data required in the reconciliation and close process, removing manual processing requirements and reducing dependency on internal IT organizations. The connector leverages Sage Intacct APIs to obtain open accounts, limits the request to specific accounts, and retrieves GL balance or transactions for integration with the Adra Suite. With this integration, organizations remove ongoing support and custom code costs - increasing the organizations ROI.

"The combination of Sage Intacct and our Adra Suite helps companies establish an operational framework to reduce expense and time, while better fulfilling organization expectations," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "Together, we provide innovative solutions that help finance and accounting teams achieve shorter close cycles and better controls, enabling them to focus their time and effort on helping achieve the strategic directions of their organizations."

Deployed by over 1,800 companies across the globe, the Adra Suite provides cloud-based, financial close and reconciliation solutions for companies looking to quickly increase the efficiency, control and visibility for all key areas of the financial close process including: balance sheet reconciliations (Adra Balancer), transaction matching (Adra Matcher), and financial task management and controls (Adra Task Manager).

Businesses interested in the Adra Suite or Sage Intacct solution can request more information at

https://www.trintech.com/adra/schedule-a-demo/

or on the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency(R) Platform, Adra(R) Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET(TM), T-Recs(R), and UPCS(R), help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit

www.trintech.com

or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

© Scoop Media

