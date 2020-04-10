World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

EU Will Mobilise And Redirect €119 Million To Aid Pacific Combat COVID-19

Friday, 10 April 2020, 3:13 pm
Press Release: EEAS

10/04/20- Suva, Fiji – The European Union (EU) will mobilise and redirect € 119 million (FJD 295 million) to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in the Pacific. Fifteen partner Pacific islands countries and four European Overseas Countries and Territories will benefit from this support.

The EU action will focus on strengthening partner countries’ health, water and sanitation systems and their research and preparedness capacities to deal with the pandemic, as well as mitigating its socioeconomic impact.

The EU Ambassador for the Pacific H.E. Sujiro Seam said: ''The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest global challenge of our time. The EU recognizes that it requires a global response, based on international cooperation and partnership. As a part of the EU global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, I am proud to announce the mobilisation of € 119 million for the Pacific. The EU will work with the countries and territories concerned, the international and regional organisations and other development partners to optimize this assistance.''

The EU will announce a detail support programme for the Pacific in the coming days.

