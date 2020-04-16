World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Chilean Barbara Figueroa Awarded Arthur Svensson Prize 2020

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 6:40 am
Press Release: ITUC

Chilean trade union leader Barbara Figueora has been awarded the prestigious Arthur Svensson International Prize for Trade Union Rights, in recognition of her commitment as the leader of CUT Chile in fighting for social justice.

In 2012, Barbara Figueroa became the youngest unionist and first woman to be elected as president of CUT Chile and, overall, at the top position of a major trade union centre in Latin America. One of her main tasks in the job was to lead the negotiations over a labour reform that would start the deconstruction of the laws imposed on workers by the Pinochet dictatorship.

Last year, as Chile experienced a wave of mass protests, Figueroa was on the front line of the struggle against inequality and demanding free public services for all. Despite the government’s brutal crackdown on activists, pressure from trade unions and civil society eventually forced political parties to agree to a referendum on replacing the country’s Pinochet-era constitution.

“Barbara belongs to a new generation of trade unionists and is committed to organising and fighting injustice side by side with working people. Chile is right now at a crossroads, and this prize is a deserved recognition to a leader who is fully devoted to ensuring a fair and equal society by building workers’ power,” said ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow.

The privatised nature of public services and social security in Chile makes it one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, Figueroa denounced emergency laws passed by the government suspending employment contracts, salaries and extending working hours through telework.

About the award https://www.svenssonstiftelsen.com/home

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 