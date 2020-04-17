Global Landscapes Forum Launches 2020 Theme: Food And Livelihoods

Not only is the world’s supply of coffee at risk from climate change, but so are the livelihoods of 25 million farmers who sustain themselves by growing it. Pictured is a wild coffee nursery in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Axel Fassio/CIFOR.

As climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic pull familiar certainties out from under our feet, the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) calls on policymakers, activists, farmers, chefs, youth, corporations – and the rest of us – to plan for a better future for food systems and those whose livelihoods depend on them.

Today, the GLF launched its 2020 theme: Food and Livelihoods.

GLF is bringing that theme to life through an exciting lineup of free, open-access digital events with leading experts and thinkers, including:

Food production and agricultural systems are one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, a major driver of deforestation and the greatest threat to biodiversity. It’s time to transform this problem into an opportunity, and learn together how to feed the world without eating the planet.

Be part of the solution – from wherever you are – by joining in one or more of GLF’s 2020 Food and Livelihoods digital events.

Check back for new additions to the theme here.

