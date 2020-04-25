New ACP Secretary General Pledges To Implement Changes To Reinvent, Realign And Reposition ACP Group

1st row (L-R): H.E. Luis Filipe Lopes Tavares, H.E. Georges Chikoti, H.E. Mrs. Teneng Mba Jaiteh, Mrs. Chikoti, H.E. Mr. Tete Antonio; 2nd row: (L-R) H.E. Mr. Awad Sakine Ahmat, H.E. Koen Doens

During a special sitting of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Committee of Ambassadors (CoA) to welcome the new Secretary General (SG) of the ACP Group of States, new SG, H.E. Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, in his inaugural address to the CoA and specially invited guests, laid out his vision for the next five years.

Commencing his presentation by thanking the president and government of Angola for supporting his election, he also graciously paid tribute to his predecessor, H.E. Dr. Patrick I. Gomes for his years of service to the ACP Group.

Setting out the global context against which he takes the helm of the ACP Group, SG Chikoti stated: “The year 2020 will be of utmost importance for the ACP Group. Opportunities and challenges abound, a number of inter-linked matters will have a profound impact on the existence and purpose of our Group”; the new Secretary General laid out his vision and goals for the Group: “…the focus of my tenure as Secretary General will be to achieve the transformation of the Group into a relevant and dynamic international organization and as an influential and engaging player on the international scene.”

He concluded his presentation with his definition of being “fit for purpose” and a call for excellence, “…we will be ambitious in our drive for change. We will strive for excellence; we will seek and deliver results; we will serve you better and we will do our utmost to make a meaningful difference to the lives of ACP peoples.”

© Scoop Media

