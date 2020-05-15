World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Suprema Further Enhances Cyber Security With New BioStar 2 Release

Friday, 15 May 2020, 7:50 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Suprema, a global leader in security and biometrics, has released a new version BioStar 2 platform, enhancing the cyber security features. Suprema BioStar 2 is a web-based, open, and integrated security platform that provides comprehensive functionality for access control and time & attendance.

In addition to existing encryption of personal data, used for authentication with passwords, fingerprint templates and face templates, BioStar 2 now encrypts every data available that may potentially link to any specific individual. With this enhancement in BioStar 2 v2.8, this upscaled security will be made available not as an option but a default feature of the system.

Introducing this new update, Young S. Moon, CEO of Suprema Inc., remarked, "We place absolute top priority to strengthen security measures and reinforce our security framework. Along with the current update of BioStar 2, we will continue to strive to make our solutions secure to make sure our customers' personal data is protected."

