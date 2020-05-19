World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Asia-Pacific Countries Convene On Regional Actions To Mitigate COVID-19 Impacts

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 6:54 am
Press Release: UN ESCAP

Heads of State, senior government officials and other stakeholders from 62 countries will convene this week to coordinate stronger regional responses in addressing the significant socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hard hit the Asia-Pacific region. They will also review how these impacts may further affect the region’s progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

For the first time in history, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) will also be hosting its two key annual regional meetings - the 7th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) and the 76th Session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (CS76) – on a fully virtual platform.

Themed “Accelerating action for and delivery of the 2030 Agenda in Asia and the Pacific”, delegates at the APFSD on 20 May will assess six entry points for the region to accelerate action to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, namely: 

  1. Human well-being and capabilities
  2. Sustainable and just economies
  3. Food systems and nutrition patterns
  4. Enhancing power grid connectivity to achieve affordable and clean energy for all
  5. Urban and peri-urban development
  6. Global environmental commons.

Meanwhile, high-level participants at CS76 on 21 May will delve into the theme “Promoting economic, social and environmental cooperation on oceans for sustainable development” as well as review proposals on coordinated regional action to contain and mitigate the effects of the global health crisis, and enable Asia-Pacific countries to build back better. The session is expected to culminate in two regional-level UN resolutions addressing both these areas.

Members of the media and public are invited to participate via the webcasts on https://www.youtube.com/unescap.

