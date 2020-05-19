World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

'US Blockade Off Cuba Amounts To Biological Warfare, NZ Government Must Take A Stand'

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 7:58 am
Press Release: NZ Cuba Friendship Society

As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the planet it is time for the New Zealand Government to actively support the UN’s call to the US to urgently lift the blockage of Cuba that is obstructing the country’s health care system’s ability to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

A chorus of voices across the UN have been emphatic that bringing the virus under control will only be achieved through multilateralism, cooperation, and solidarity. Cuba itself is demonstrating these values by sending medical teams to assist other countries’ response to the pandemic. 

“Hiding behind the anonymity of the annual unanimous UN votes condemning the Blockade is no longer a viable or honest option for the New Zealand Government,” stated NZCFS spokesperson Warren Brewer 

“Our Government is acutely aware of both Cuba’s commitment to training health professionals in the Pacific and its role in combating the pandemic internationally. Now is the time to stand beside them.” 

“In a particularly bizarre move the U.S. has recently allocated $2 million toward sabotaging the work of Cuban medical teams in Central and South America.” Mr Brewer added. 

Accordingly, the Cuba Friendship Society of NZ calls on the Government to make an urgent representation to the U.S. to end its blockade immediately and to allow vital supplies of food, fuel, and medical equipment to reach the Cuban people.

“To not do so is to be complicit in the use of COVID-19 as a weapon of biological warfare.”

© Scoop Media

