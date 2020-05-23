Na I Solisoli Initiative Targets Infants

A charity organisation will continue to distribute essentials to unfortunate families around the country. This time, delivering much needed baby and child care packages to deserving families to support their babies and infants during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset, with the assistance of the Consumer Council of Fiji’s has undertaken another charity project named “Na I Solisoli Initiative”, aimed to provide relief to those families who need baby and toddlers’ essentials, especially baby milk and baby food.

The driving factor for the setting up of the “Na I Solisoli Initiative” was the numerous calls for assistance made to the Council by COVID – 19 affected families seeking urgent assistance particularly for their infants and toddlers. After hearing the plights of these consumers, the Council flagged the same to the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset for assistance.

The Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset president Prashant Anurag said children are a gift from God and for every single life, every single child, is a reward and blessing.

“Children and babies are more vulnerable than adults in emergency situations such as COVID-19 and tropical cyclone. This is why we work with Consumer Council of Fiji to identify families and consumers who really need the assistance,” Mr Anurag said.

Mr Anurag said pack is suffice to last a month for each recipient. The pack is also tailor-made to suit the preference of each recipient.

Council’s CEO Seema Shandil said: “Not every child would experience a disaster in the same way. We should work together to provide infants and babies with all the love, understanding and support during this trying times. The management and staff of the Council also contributed towards this worthy cause.”

The first donation was handed out today. The Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset express gratitude to various corporate companies and individual for their assistance in this initiative. Fijians in need of child essentials assistance can contact Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset on 9968658 or the Consumer Council of Fiji on 9716255 for help

