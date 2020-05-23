World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Na I Solisoli Initiative Targets Infants

Saturday, 23 May 2020, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset

A charity organisation will continue to distribute essentials to unfortunate families around the country. This time, delivering much needed baby and child care packages to deserving families to support their babies and infants during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset, with the assistance of the Consumer Council of Fiji’s has undertaken another charity project named “Na I Solisoli Initiative”, aimed to provide relief to those families who need baby and toddlers’ essentials, especially baby milk and baby food.

The driving factor for the setting up of the “Na I Solisoli Initiative” was the numerous calls for assistance made to the Council by COVID – 19 affected families seeking urgent assistance particularly for their infants and toddlers. After hearing the plights of these consumers, the Council flagged the same to the Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset for assistance.

The Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset president Prashant Anurag said children are a gift from God and for every single life, every single child, is a reward and blessing.

“Children and babies are more vulnerable than adults in emergency situations such as COVID-19 and tropical cyclone. This is why we work with Consumer Council of Fiji to identify families and consumers who really need the assistance,” Mr Anurag said.

Mr Anurag said pack is suffice to last a month for each recipient. The pack is also tailor-made to suit the preference of each recipient.

Council’s CEO Seema Shandil said: “Not every child would experience a disaster in the same way. We should work together to provide infants and babies with all the love, understanding and support during this trying times. The management and staff of the Council also contributed towards this worthy cause.”

The first donation was handed out today. The Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset express gratitude to various corporate companies and individual for their assistance in this initiative. Fijians in need of child essentials assistance can contact Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset on 9968658 or the Consumer Council of Fiji on 9716255 for help

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rotary Club of Suva Peninsula Sunset on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

United Nations: Cyclone Amphan’s Trail Of Destruction In Bangladesh/India

UN humanitarians and partners are working hard to assist the people of Bangladesh and India suffering from the impact of Cyclone Amphan, which made landfall on Wednesday, wreaking havoc, causing high tidal surges, flooding and embankments to collapse. More>>

ALSO:

World Trade Organisation: WTO Establishes Nomination Window For DG Selection

WTO members have established a month-long period in which candidates seeking to succeed Roberto Azevêdo as Director-General may submit their nomination bids. General Council Chair David Walker of New Zealand informed members on 20 May the appointment ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 