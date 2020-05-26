World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Taylor Doubles Down On Failure, Refuses To Lift Australia’s Woeful Pollution Reduction Target

Tuesday, 26 May 2020, 11:05 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Greenpeace Australia Pacific has condemned Energy Minister Angus Taylor’s decision to defy the calls of the international community and prioritise the interests of fossil fuel barons over Australian people.

In a letter to the UNFCC, Taylor said that Australia was not increasing its inadequate emissions reduction target and had no plans to update its target before the COP26 climate meeting in 2025.

“Angus Taylor has again shown that the Coalition’s priority is the fossil fuel barons and not the Australian people suffering the deadly impacts of the climate crisis, like this summer’s bushfires which the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed once again at yesterday’s Royal Commission hearing are becoming more frequent and more severe due to climate change,” Greenpeace Australia Pacific Senior Campaigner Nathaniel Pelle said.

“As modernising governments and investors around the world shun coal, oil and gas for clean energy sources like wind and solar, Angus Taylor is scheming new ways to hand over more public money to the biggest polluters who will be allowed to carry on their destructive practices with impunity.

“The Coalition is charging ahead with a weak climate agenda when it has a pivotal opportunity to put renewable energy at the centre of the economic recovery and support diverse, future-facing industries which will reduce our emissions, grow jobs and support climate action, as recommended by everyone from the International Energy Agency to the Big Four banks - all that stands in the way is the Government’s hand-picked fossil-heavy Covid Commission.” [1] [2]

Notes

[1] https://www.afr.com/companies/financial-services/recovery-must-be-green-say-big-banks-20200515-p54tc2

[2] https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2020/may/15/australias-reserve-bank-fuels-call-for-post-pandemic-renewables-push

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

United Nations: Cyclone Amphan’s Trail Of Destruction In Bangladesh/India

UN humanitarians and partners are working hard to assist the people of Bangladesh and India suffering from the impact of Cyclone Amphan, which made landfall on Wednesday, wreaking havoc, causing high tidal surges, flooding and embankments to collapse. More>>

ALSO:

World Trade Organisation: WTO Establishes Nomination Window For DG Selection

WTO members have established a month-long period in which candidates seeking to succeed Roberto Azevêdo as Director-General may submit their nomination bids. General Council Chair David Walker of New Zealand informed members on 20 May the appointment ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 