World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Talofa Air New Zealand. Samoa To Welcome Series Of Repatriation Flights

Friday, 29 May 2020, 9:36 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

It’s on its way - the first of a series of repatriation flights has departed Auckland on its way to Apia as Air New Zealand works with the Samoan government to return Samoan citizens home.

The service, operated on an Airbus A321A aircraft, departed Auckland at 9.05am today and is due to arrive in Apia at 1.40pm local time. Repatriation flights between the two countries are expected to be operating on a once a fortnightly basis.

The repatriation flights are being carried out in accordance with the Travel Advice issued by the Government of Samoa. All passengers on the repatriation flights will need to take a Covid-19 test three days before travel, and to carry proof of a negative result. Passengers are also required to hold a medical certificate advising fitness to fly (no symptoms of illness).

On arrival in Samoa, all passengers will be required to enter a 14-day quarantine at locations nominated by the Samoan Government.

To allow for appropriate social distancing onboard, and to ensure quarantine can be managed in Samoa, each of the repatriation flights will transport a limited number of passengers.

Samoan residents in New Zealand who would like to register for repatriation to Samoa, are encouraged to contact the Samoan Consular in New Zealand. Air New Zealand asks those already booked on a service for their patience as bookings are worked through.

Air New Zealand’s Country Manager for Samoa, Karen Gatt says the airline is very happy to be supporting the Government of Samoa with the safe return of Samoan residents to their homeland.

“There are a large number of people currently in New Zealand who would like to return to Samoa. Because of COVID-19 and the resulting travel bans, for many of them there has been a substantial wait to be able to return to Samoa. Air New Zealand is in the process of making contact with those customers and looks forward to assisting the Samoan Government with facilitating their repatriation.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

United Nations: Cyclone Amphan’s Trail Of Destruction In Bangladesh/India

UN humanitarians and partners are working hard to assist the people of Bangladesh and India suffering from the impact of Cyclone Amphan, which made landfall on Wednesday, wreaking havoc, causing high tidal surges, flooding and embankments to collapse. More>>

ALSO:

World Trade Organisation: WTO Establishes Nomination Window For DG Selection

WTO members have established a month-long period in which candidates seeking to succeed Roberto Azevêdo as Director-General may submit their nomination bids. General Council Chair David Walker of New Zealand informed members on 20 May the appointment ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 