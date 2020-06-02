Venice International Art Fair 2020 - Let's Get Ready!

ITS LIQUID Group is ready to restart! We will open all our Venice locations starting from July 23, 2020. We can't wait to see you again and continue sharing contemporary art all over.

Venice International Art Fair is a contemporary art fair that presents collective and solo projects by leading and emerging international artists. The 12th edition will represent a forum for direct exchange of ideas and contacts between collectors, artists, photographers, designers and art professionals. The art fair features paintings, sculptures, photography art, installations, video art and live performance.

Venice International Art Fair provides artists and exhibitors with the unique opportunity to present their works to an international audience of professionals as curators, gallerists, collectors, editors and publishers who seek to acquire, publish and encourage the best contemporary art talents.

Deadline for applications is June 18, 2020 (11.59 PM of your local time).

Artists, photographers, video makers, and performers are invited to submit their works. To take part in the selection, send your works’ submissions with a CV/biography, some still images (for video-art), links of videos/films/performances and pictures via e-mail to director@itsliquid.com.

CALL FOR ARTISTS

VENICE INTERNATIONAL ART FAIR 2020

Venice, July 23 - August 21, 2020

Deadline: June 18, 2020

Venice International Art Fair analyzes the relationship between body and space, and the hybridization between identities and cultural/physical/social/urban settings in contemporary time, through two main sections: LIQUID ROOMS and FUTURE LANDSCAPES.

LIQUID ROOMS analyzes the hidden parts of our identities, through an immersive experience inside the fascinating universe of the complex labyrinths of our consciousness. The human body is a changing system that connects us with other bodies and spaces to perceive the surrounding reality; a strong communication system with its own language and infinite ways of expression.

FUTURE LANDSCAPES are abstract, infinite and conceptual, associated with a sense of freedom and infinite extension. Primarily experienced with the mind, spaces redefining their limits and borders, transforming surfaces in open flow of pure ideas. This section focuses on the concept of the borders and the structures between body, mind and soul, the human identity and the city, the space and the ground.

