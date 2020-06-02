World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Annual Regional Civil Society Forum Goes Virtual

Tuesday, 2 June 2020, 6:43 pm
Press Release: Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat

Civil Society representatives at the Civil Society dialogue at the 2019 Leaders Forum in Tuvalu

SUVA, Fiji: Forty Civil Society Organizations’ representatives from fifteen Pacific Forum Island countries will meet from June 3-9 2020 to discuss their perspectives on regional policy priorities and identify advocacy strategies.

The CSO Forum will provide a valuable opportunity for CSOs to come together, consolidate views and plan how they can promote their messages to Pacific Forum Leaders and others.

“This year the Forum is special as the CSOs are meeting virtually”, said Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Dame Meg Taylor.

“Civil society continue to raise issues that we all learn from and whilst our region is going through unprecedented times with COVID-19, their views are particularly important. People from civil society have a unique perspective on what is happening in the region, this is important to enrich regional debate and helps to influence what the policy decisions should be for the leadership of this region”.

There has been an overwhelming response by Pacific CSOs to participate in the Forum despite the ongoing challenges they are facing due to COVID-19. Their virtual participation in the Forum reflects CSOs determination to engage.

The CSO Forum is in its sixth year and will inform a collective position on the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ prioritised agenda. This year’s Forum will see CSOs discussing COVID-19 and their on-the ground assessments of how communities and networks have responded to the impacts of the pandemic.

Reflecting on the outcomes of the CSO Forum to date, Dame Meg Taylor said “inclusivity is a basic tenet of the Framework of Pacific Regionalism. I am very pleased with our progress in formalising this process and ensuring that Pacific voices contribute to the regional policy development process”.

Participants will consolidate collective positions and assess how they can best advocate around resilience, security and gender sensitive approaches when responding to COVID-19 in the region. They will also identify how they can effectively support policy implementation within civil society networks, and with government, CROP agencies and development partners.

The annual Regional CSO Forum is part of the European Union funding under EDF11 through PIFS to support NSAs and CSOs (including women’s groups). The focus is more effective participation in regional policy making, as well as strengthening civil society engagement in the monitoring of gender equality and violence against women and girls.

CSO representatives this year are from Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, New Zealand, Niue, Papua New Guinea, RMI, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

USA: UN Human Rights Chief Urges 'serious Action' To Halt US Police Killings Of Unarmed African Americans

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday condemned the killing of George Floyd, an African American man whose death in police custody on Monday was captured on video and has led to serious ongoing protests in Minneapolis. ... More>>

Food and Agriculture Organisation: FAO Warns Multiple Impact Of Viruses, Plagues And Economic Damage Will Fuel Hunger In Asia, Pacific

While the world fights to slow the spread of COVID-19, the worst pandemic experienced in a century, countries in South Asia are simultaneously responding to plagues of locusts, cyclones and a deadly livestock disease, all of which threaten to worsen ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 