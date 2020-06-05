Jane Goodall To Speak At Global Landscapes Digital Conference 2020

Jane Goodall, the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees, will address at the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) Digital Conference, which runs online from 3-5 June. In her address, she expands on widely-reported comments she made Tuesday, sounding the alarm for the urgency of food security, drawing from decades of working and living with local communities in Africa.

“That’s really the message: small-scale family farming, diversity of crops, engagement of the local people, helping them understand the need for conservation and giving them the tools so they can do conservation themselves,” she says in her address to the GLF.

Goodall will deliver a message to over 4,200 conference-goers on six continents on 5 June, which is also the United Nations World Environment Day. The UN ‘Messenger of Peace’ has worked extensively on conservation and animal welfare issues, and is best-known for her 60-year study of the social interactions of wild chimpanzees at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania.

At GLF Bonn 2020, Goodall will join more than 120 speakers from across the globe, who encompass a mix of politicians, academics, chefs, a Vatican representative, Indigenous and youth leaders, and even an astronaut. These changemakers will come together around the task of reimagining the future of food in response to the current health, climate and biodiversity crises.

The conference – set to be the world’s largest digital conference this year on the environment– aims to kickstart a global conversation on how to ‘build back better’ and transform food systems to protect human well-being and planetary health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It will make use of cutting-edge tech tools to ensure that the online experience offers as many opportunities for interaction, connection and networking as possible – while keeping carbon emissions low and health risks minimal.

Currently, 5,000 people have tweeted about the conference in over 100 countries and more than 29 million people have so far been reached on social media, and conference organizers predict that hundreds of thousands will tune in to live streams, based on numbers from past events.

