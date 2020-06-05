Pandemic PollWatch: Issue 12

Today GQR continues its weekly series of papers that summarize and analyze all publicly available public opinion data on the pandemic, worldwide. This issue features an analysis of gendered differences in reactions to the crisis. The coronavirus is killing more men than women worldwide; but in many ways hurting women more economically. Are there clear gender patterns in global public opinion? This week’s edition concludes:

From the early days of the pandemic, women in a large number of countries expressed somewhat more concern over the coronavirus, compared to men.

Nearly three months into the pandemic, many gender differences persist, although differences are often small and narrowing in some places.

In many cases, much of the gender disparity in attitudes likely traces back to gender gaps in the country’s partisan outlook.

Beyond gender differences, this week’s tracking of global polls shows a gradual but sustained rise in the share of countries where public concern about contracting COVID-19 is increasing. It also shows a gradual drop in approval ratings for national leaders worldwide on their handling of the pandemic. These trends may reflect fears about a second wave of COVID-19, frustrations about the economic downturn, or other factors.

With this edition of Pandemic PollWatch, GQR has now reviewed in all 1,098 different opinion polls from 107 countries and territories. We invite readers to alert us to any relevant global polling data not captured here. Future installments in this series will go into more depth about other public opinion dynamics regarding the pandemic.

