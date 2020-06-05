World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pandemic PollWatch: Issue 12

Friday, 5 June 2020, 2:14 pm
Press Release: GQR

Today GQR continues its weekly series of papers that summarize and analyze all publicly available public opinion data on the pandemic, worldwide. This issue features an analysis of gendered differences in reactions to the crisis. The coronavirus is killing more men than women worldwide; but in many ways hurting women more economically. Are there clear gender patterns in global public opinion? This week’s edition concludes:

  • From the early days of the pandemic, women in a large number of countries expressed somewhat more concern over the coronavirus, compared to men.
  • Nearly three months into the pandemic, many gender differences persist, although differences are often small and narrowing in some places.
  • In many cases, much of the gender disparity in attitudes likely traces back to gender gaps in the country’s partisan outlook.
  • Beyond gender differences, this week’s tracking of global polls shows a gradual but sustained rise in the share of countries where public concern about contracting COVID-19 is increasing. It also shows a gradual drop in approval ratings for national leaders worldwide on their handling of the pandemic. These trends may reflect fears about a second wave of COVID-19, frustrations about the economic downturn, or other factors.

With this edition of Pandemic PollWatch, GQR has now reviewed in all 1,098 different opinion polls from 107 countries and territories. We invite readers to alert us to any relevant global polling data not captured here. Future installments in this series will go into more depth about other public opinion dynamics regarding the pandemic.

Read the full article HERE.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GQR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Gordon Campbell: On The George Floyd Protests

Poverty, discrimination and repeated acts of police brutality all help to explain the rage being expressed on the streets of American cities right now after the death of George Floyd but there is a more immediate cause as well : Decades of research ... More>>

Food and Agriculture Organisation: FAO Warns Multiple Impact Of Viruses, Plagues And Economic Damage Will Fuel Hunger In Asia, Pacific

While the world fights to slow the spread of COVID-19, the worst pandemic experienced in a century, countries in South Asia are simultaneously responding to plagues of locusts, cyclones and a deadly livestock disease, all of which threaten to worsen ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 