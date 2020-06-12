STATEMENT BY THE PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM CHAIRPrime Minister Of Tuvalu, Honourable Kausea Natano

Pacific Islands Forum Leaders embrace Pacific regionalism as an expression of a common identity and purpose and a means of overcoming common constraints and enhancing sustainable and inclusive development for the Pacific region as a whole.

The University of the South Pacific (USP) is a highly valued institution for educating the young minds of future leaders of our Blue Pacific. As Pacific leaders and custodians of this vital institution of higher learning, we take pride in what the University stands for – a shining example of regionalism, and the benefits from pooling our collective resources for the betterment of our Pacific people.

As the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum, I call on all Members to work together, and in the Pacific way, to chart a course forward for our premier institution of learning. Common sense must prevail if we are to be successful in bringing about lasting solutions to the ongoing challenges at the University.

USP represents our collective determination to chart our own development course, as Pacific islanders, nations and as one Pacific continent. USP is a valued member of the Council of Regional Organisations in the Pacific; it is important that it upholds the principles that bind the Pacific Islands Forum – good governance, respect, transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

