Save The Date: Rightscon Online 2020, July 27 – 31

Access Now is excited to announce that, for the first time, RightsCon will take place entirely online. From Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31, 2020, we invite you to sign up, log in, and join us for the ninth edition of the world’s leading summit on human rights in the digital age. RightsCon Online will provide a critical platform for what is required at this moment: thousands of experts connecting, coordinating, and advancing a shared agenda for the future.

Over the course of five days, our community-sourced program will convene technologists, business leaders, activists, policymakers, journalists, and academics who are committed to a vision of justice, equity, and structural change. And we want – need – you to be a part of it. This year, we will be addressing intersecting issues of critical influence, ranging from public health in the digital age, to protest and participation, civil society resistance and resilience, disinformation and online hate, and much more.

RightsCon Online will take place on a tailored platform, and as always, there will be copious opportunities to engage and network, and identify compelling opinions, resources, and narratives. In parallel to the virtual high-level panels, informative Q&As, facilitated community meetups, and strategy sessions, the RightsCon Online platform will reimagine online, the engagement and opportunities journalists cultivate in real life convenings – including press conferences, dedicated discussion spaces, networking prospects, and private meetings with participants. We will help facilitate interviews, and highlight opportunities for coverage with our wide range of participants – including frontline activists, UN representatives, and digital technologists. We will notify media pass holders of major releases and press briefings throughout the event.

Please note, you will be required to register and request your free media pass before RightsCon Online commences. Once approved, you will be able to take advantage of your full-access ticket to leverage this convening of thousands of experts from across the globe, and more than 200 organized sessions.

Over the coming weeks, the RightsCon team will share important details about planning, how to register, and the public program. Subscribe to the RightsCon Rundown, and follow RightsCon on Twitter for the latest updates.

© Scoop Media

