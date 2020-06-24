Open Letter Requesting Re-activation Of Diplomatic Relations With The DPRK

24th June 2020

Chris Seed,

Chief Executive and Secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade,

195 Lambton Quay,

Wellington.

Dear Mr. Seed,

We are approaching the formation of a new Government in New Zealand following the September General Election. We are aware that at this time all Ministries are preparing advice/briefing papers for the new Government. This letter is to request that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade recommend that New Zealand re-activate full diplomatic relations with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in such advice.

In our entire Pacific/Asian region the most volatile hotspot at risk of an outbreak of war is the Korean Peninsula where international geopolitical factors of the 1940’s split Korea into two separate countries.

A re-ignition of the Korean War which would necessarily involve the United States and probably China would be disastrous for New Zealand’s economy, not to mention the loss of human life on the Peninsula. The situation is clearly exacerbated by the ineptitude of the Trump administration.

It is strongly within New Zealand’s interests to be studying the situation very closely with a view to identifying and advocating pathways towards a peaceful resolution. To do this requires understanding the position of all parties directly and indirectly involved in the situation. New Zealand is handicapped in attempting to achieve this understanding because there have been no exchanges of Ambassadorial visits with the DPRK since 2014.

We feel that it is imperative for New Zealand to play what positive role it can in these circumstances and that this can only happen if we are in full diplomatic dialogue with Pyongyang, as we are with Seoul. We need to utilise the experience and skills of MFAT so that our government can advance peace proposals based on a full understanding of the issues involved and the positions of both Koreas.

Sincerely,

Tim Beal Chairman

Peter Wilson Secretary

