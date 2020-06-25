Draconian Aussie Vape Crackdown Will Cost Lives

The largest Kiwi-owned vape company, VAPO, is calling out Australia’s draconian crackdown at the border which it says will prove to be a death sentence to many Australians, with smoking rates set to rise.

Australia has announced it will prohibit the importation of all e-cigarette products containing nicotine from 1 July, causing a storm across The Tasman.

Ben Pryor, who co-owns leading brands VAPO Australia, VAPO New Zealand and Alt New Zealand, along with business partner Jonathan Devery, says Australia’s harsh new regulations will decimate vaping there with most online orders set to end.

Last night, Mr Devery featured on the popular television show, The Project Australia, in a story which examined the ‘Nicotine Ban Backlash’ - https://streamable.com/sm0n5i

Nicotine vaping products remain illegal in Australia unless smokers trying to quit tobacco have a prescription from their doctor, but Mr Pryor says in reality no Australian medical practitioners will actually be able to prescribe under the proposed law change.

“We’re really feeling for our Australian cousins. Alarmingly, they have a Government which now expects them to kick tobacco by using ineffective patches and gum, including a product that has been dangerously associated with suicide!

“Led by Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt, the Australia Government is ignoring world-leading scientific advice and making it as hard as possible for Australian smokers to quit tobacco. It defies all logic and anti-smoking advocates here and there are furious,” he says.

By now prohibiting the importation of nicotine for use in e-cigarettes, the Australian Government claims the move will further strengthen Australia's precautionary approach to vaping. However, Mr Pryor says the move will cost lives in Australia and jobs in New Zealand.

“There’s a reason why over 20,000 Aussies still die from smoking-related illnesses every year, and their smoking rate remains higher than New Zealand’s. That’s simply because their Government refuses to make vaping, which is 95% less harmful, readily accessible to smokers. In fact, they’re now making vaping near impossible!”

The Australian Border Force is obliged by law, from 1 July, to seize e-cigarettes containing nicotine, and with importing offences soon punishable by absurd, logic-defying fines of up to $220,000.

Mr Pryor says given the impact of Covid-19 on retail trade, this decision by Australia also comes as a double-whammy to both New Zealand and Australian vape manufacturers and online distributors.

Completely pulling the rug on imported nicotine vaping products, he says, defies the spirit of ANZAC and nearly 40 years of Closer Economic Relations (CER). It also destroys the momentum of independent Australian and New Zealand businesses which have the potential to take away Big Tobacco’s monopoly in both countries.

“We understand the rationale to restrict poor quality products, but this blanket ban also hits world-leading products. Our hardware is compliant with GMP medical device standards and our e-liquids are emissions-tested in the United Kingdom.

“We’re now calling on our Minister of Trade & Export Growth, David Parker, to formally raise this issue with his Australian counterpart. Afterall, our Government is about to legalise and legitimise vaping in New Zealand with a bill currently before Parliament. Maybe our Government can enlighten the Australian Government about this incredibly effective smoking cessation tool and how to get national smoking rates down.

“Sadly, Aussies are being let down badly by this public policy shocker which will only help Big Tobacco,” says Ben Pryor.

To view the Australian Government’s announcement, visit: https://www.tga.gov.au/behind-news/prohibition-importing-e-cigarettes-containing-vaporiser-nicotine

www.getalt.co.nz

