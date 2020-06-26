OmniSci Marks Membership In TM Forum, Showcases Early Results Around 5G Business Resiliency

OmniSci, the pioneer in accelerated analytics, today announced a series of virtual events in connection with its recent membership in the TM Forum (https://www.tmforum.org/), the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration. A Virtual Leadership Summit will take place on July 1, followed by a virtual demonstration on July 7 during the Catalyst Digital Showcase. TM Forum Catalyst project "AI Driven Business Assurance for 5G" on July 7 will highlight how telecom industry executives are interactively using their largest datasets to reach 5G business goals, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

TM Forum Leadership Summit

TM Forum's July 1 event, "Creating Network and Business Resiliency by Design, in the New Reality", will discuss how telecoms are making use of data to design greater resilience into their network and business. Hosted by Aaron Boasman-Patel, TM Forum's Vice President of AI and Customer Experience, the virtual event will feature OmniSci CEO Todd Mostak and OmniSci Vice President of Industry Verticals Herfini Haryono along with other experts from leading telecoms including Verizon and Charter Communications.

"The global telecom industry is facing challenges like never before. The need for flexibility and resilience is unprecedented and accelerating," stated Joe Lee, VP of Global Sales at OmniSci. "We are pleased to lead this important summit alongside our partner TM Forum to showcase how leading telecoms are leveraging their data and accelerated data analytics to respond to change, improve network planning, and positively impact the bottom line."

The TM Forum Virtual Leadership Summit with OmniSci will be broadcast online at no cost, at 14:00 Singapore time (SGT). Registration is open now. http://www2.omnisci.com/event/tmforum-virtual-leadership-summit/lp

TM Forum Catalyst Project

TM Forum's renowned Catalyst program brings the industry together to create innovative solutions to the biggest challenges facing telecommunications. As a Catalyst participant organization, OmniSci is supporting "AI Driven Business Assurance for 5G" in a unique collaborative environment with Digital Service Providers (DSPs) and other vendors from around the globe. Working together, the members are leveraging TM Forum best practices and standards to support DSPs as they adopt AI, ML, and open APIs in their data science ecosystems.

On July 7, OmniSci and its Catalyst teammates will demonstrate the results of the "AI Driven Business Assurance for 5G" Catalyst as part of TM Forum's five week Catalyst Digital Showcase. DSPs are invited to attend this virtual Catalyst event, which will show how to apply AI and ML to credit, fraud, and customer experience data to provide key services built on 5G. The AI-driven business assurance system will also show how to determine scores, allocate slices, and identify subscribers to target to ensure the best 5G experience is provided to customers.

"Catalyst projects showcase the power of collaboration, bringing together a wide range of companies, industries, and ecosystems not only in telecom but also in IoT, smart cities, smart energy, industrial manufacturing, and more," said John Gillam, Chief Digital Officer, TM Forum. "Championed by the world's largest service providers, Catalyst projects such as OmniSci's accelerate innovation, prove the application of new technologies, validate standards and make many other valuable contributions to our industry."

"AI Driven Business Assurance for 5G" will be showcasing their full proof-of-concept at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World conference in October 2020.

To register for the free Catalyst Digital Showcase virtual event on July 7 or for more information, visit https://info.tmforum.org/Catalyst-Digital-Showcase-Registration.html.

