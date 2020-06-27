World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Statement From Geoffrey N Shaw - Chairman, Fiji Airports - On The Untimely Demise Of CEO Faiz Khan

Saturday, 27 June 2020, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Fiji Airports

I am personally devastated, and like all who knew him, grief stricken at the sudden passing of Fiji Airports CEO and my friend and colleague, Faiz Khan. To his dear wife Jaucinta and their two boys Omar and Rayn, we are so deeply sorry for your tragic loss. We thank you for sharing your Faiz, who was a true Son of Fiji in every sense, with our Fiji Airports family.

Everyone at Fiji Airports mourns the loss of a man who loved and was dedicated to his nation. Faiz was an extraordinary leader who transformed Fiji Airports into the success story it is today. A remarkable person, whose integrity, vision, passion and hard work touched many lives.

Over the course of his leadership, Fiji Airports evolved to be an exemplary state-owned enterprise, achieving record breaking financial performances, and thus dividends for Government, whilst delivering complicated airport infrastructure projects for the ultimate benefit of Fiji and all Fijians.

A prime example was the completion of the new Nadi International Airport terminal being a massive undertaking, driven by this young leader. Along this journey he identified and solved the many complex challenges and delivered arguably one of most technically demanding projects for Fiji, achieving International recognition and awards.

Faiz shared his vision with the Board, spearheading evolutionary development planning to improve air connectivity to our remote islands. His passion was to mentor and grow his team as future leaders. A humble man and a true people’s person who encouraged those around him to grow their talent skills.

I count myself extraordinarily privileged to have had the opportunity to work alongside Faiz these past six years. The Fiji Airports family will miss him immensely. We will all join hands to celebrate the life and legacy of this extraordinary man.

On behalf of our Fiji Airports Board, we greatly appreciate and acknowledge his dedication and commitment. Faiz, you have served your Country and your Company magnificently. Rest easy now my dear friend.

