World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Global K-Pop #BLACKPINK LIVE Comeback Party #TwitterBlueroom

Sunday, 28 June 2020, 4:37 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

@BLACKPINK launch Tweet #HowYouLikeThat new release - Trends in 50 countries, Worldwide #1

SEOUL, KOREA, June 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading Global K-Pop band #BLACKPINK (@BLACKPINK) released their comeback single #HowYouLikeThat on June 26, 6PM KST, opened their official Twitter account and posted their first Tweet. Retweeted over 250K times with 600K Likes, Tweet volume related to 'BLACKPINK' reached 5M for 12 hours, and the hashtag of their new song title #HowYouLikeThat trended worldwide No 1 and trended over 50 countries.

#TwitterBlueroom LIVE announcement, Emoji launch, 1st Tweet from @BLACKPINK

On 30 June, Twitter will host a 'BLACKPINK LIVE comeback party' as a #TwitterBlueroom Q&A session, to talk about their comeback and current life. Fans will be able to watch the live #TwitterBlueroom on BLACKPINK's official Twitter account (@BLACKPINK) and interact with them directly using the hashtags #Ask_BLACKPINK #TwitterBlueroom, or within the live chat room.

Twitter is also celebrating the launch of BLACKPINK's official account and their comeback by setting up special custom emojis to help fans around the world cheer them on. BLACKPINK's four members drew their own emojis, which can be activated by hashtagging their names. BLACKPINK's special emojis will appear on all Tweets using the official hashtags from 26 June to 31 August KST.

- #BLACKPINK #(*) #HowYouLikeThat #Ask_BLACKPINK
- #JENNIE #(*)
- #JISOO #(*)
- #LISA #(*)
- #ROSE #(*)

YeonJeong Kim, Head of the Global Kpop & K-content Partnerships at Twitter said, "Every Kpop fan on Twitter can join in trending global conversations with specially customized contents for fans. 'BLACKPINK LIVE Comeback Party on #TwitterBlueroom' and special custom emojis will help Kpop fans interact with BLACKPINK members directly in real time through improved live experience and innovative formats."

BLACKPINK is one of the most beloved K-Pop groups and their official fanclub Twitter account 'BLACKPINK GLOBAL BLINK (@ygofficialblink)' was ranked no.1 fastest growing Kpop account, and ranked 5th in the 'K-POP Artists' most mentioned by Twitter users worldwide in 2019. It is expected that active communication with global fans will continue through the opening of this official account.

Some terms in this release are displayed in Korean as indicated with asterisk (*). Please refer to the full release at https://www.media-outreach.com/View/39060/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid-19: WHO Reports Largest Single Day Increase In Cases

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases over the course of Sunday, registering more than 183,000 new infections in 24 hours, bringing the total to some 8.8 million cases worldwide, with more than ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why Trump Is Unlikely To Get Re-Elected

So… Is the world likely to have to endure a second term of Donald Trump’s proto-fascist presidency? Probably not, at this point. The opinion polls – both nationally and in some of the states most likely to deliver the Electoral College outcome – are More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 