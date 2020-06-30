World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Save The Children: ‘This War On Children Needs To Stop Now’

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 9:12 am
Press Release: Save The Children

Milan Dinic, Country Director for Save the Children in Afghanistan:

‘We’re horrified by the ongoing attacks in Afghanistan, which continue to take the innocent lives of children. The latest attack in Helmand, which reportedly killed at least 23 civilians including two children, is a sad reminder that no child is safe in Afghanistan until the weapons are put down. Only yesterday, there was another explosion of a roadside bomb which also killed six civilians, including two children. Our thoughts are with the families of those who have died.

These past few months have been some of the deadliest in recent times, with a spike in the numbers of attacks that involved civilians. At a time when the country should be focusing on the COVID-19 outbreak and the devastating effects it is having on millions, the extreme violence means less chance of support for people who need it and less access for children to education and other services.

Save the Children strongly condemns the attack and is gravely concerned by the increase in violence as the year goes on. This war on children needs to stop now.’

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid-19: WHO Reports Largest Single Day Increase In Cases

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases over the course of Sunday, registering more than 183,000 new infections in 24 hours, bringing the total to some 8.8 million cases worldwide, with more than ... More>>

UN: Syrians ‘face Unprecedented Hunger Amid Impending COVID Crisis’

© UNICEF/Delil Souleiman | A young boy photographed at Al-Hol refugee camp in the northeastern desert of Syria. (July 2019) Syrian communities devastated by years of civil war now face an “unprecedented” hunger crisis, just as urgent action ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 