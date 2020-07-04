China Ends Animal Testing For Imported 'Ordinary' Cosmetics In Game-Changer For Cruelty-Free Beauty

Humane Society International says move will spare many thousands of animals

In a move applauded by global animal protection leader Humane Society International, China's State Council has finalised regulations that significantly modernise cosmetic safety assessment, allowing removal of the longstanding requirement to animal test all imported ordinary cosmetics, a practice which in the past has consumed in the order of 100,000 rabbits each year. Effective Jan. 1, 2021, imported ordinary cosmetics such as shampoo, blusher, mascara and perfume will no longer have to be animal tested for eye and skin irritation in Chinese laboratories. Ordinary cosmetics make up the bulk of personal care products imported to China; so-called "special” cosmetics will still require animal testing.

Kitty Block, CEO of Humane Society International, which leads the global #BeCrueltyFree campaign and has long supported training in non-animal test methods in China, said: "We are delighted that China has taken this important step toward cruelty-free cosmetics regulation. China remains one of the few countries in the world to require animal tests for beauty products, so removing this requirement for everyday cosmetics is a game changer for cruelty-free beauty. The era of cosmetic animal testing is nearly at an end, and through our global #BeCrueltyFree campaign we are passing laws in key cosmetic markets to ensure that no animal is ever again made to suffer in the name of beauty. We are also excited to be working with brand leaders and scientists in the beauty sector to build trust, acceptance and national capacity in animal-free approaches to cosmetic safety assessment.”

The new Regulations on Cosmetics Supervision and Administration encourages and supports cosmetics producers and operators in adopting modern science and technology and advanced management standards to improve the quality and safety of cosmetics. Validated and internationally recognized alternatives to animal testing are readily available to companies, and, through the Animal-Free Safety Assessment Collaboration, Humane Society International and our industry and NGO partners are developing and delivering free training resources to help countries increase their capacity to make cosmetic safety decisions without reliance on new animal test data.

The regulation also provides for routine post-market sampling inspections by provincial authorities, including for cosmetics with reported safety problems. It is unclear whether such inspections and investigations could involve animal testing. This uncertainty has long been a barrier to cruelty-free beauty brands entering the Chinese market.

Worldwide, nearly 40 countries have outlawed animal testing for cosmetics, driven in large part by the #BeCrueltyFree campaign led by HSI and our national affiliates and partners.

HSI is leading simultaneous legislative efforts in Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Association of South-East Asian Nations, with the goal of having robust bans introduced by the end of 2023.

Australia's restriction on cosmetic testing on animals came into effect on 1 July 2020—and means that new cosmetic ingredients manufactured in or imported into Australia will not be able to use information from new animal testing to prove safety.

"Animal testing for cosmetics is simply not needed and we have worked hard to make this a reality in Australia,” said Georgie Dolphin, Animal Welfare Campaign Manager for Humane Society International, Australia.

"With China taking this latest action we are seeing the dying embers of this cruelty undertaken in the name of beauty.”

© Scoop Media

