Vertiv Improves Efficiency, IT Operations And Enables Work From Home With Office Move

Critical infrastructure leader moves into new Bella Vista offices just in time to move out again with help from partner FG Technologies

Vertiv today announced it has moved its core Sydney offices from Macquarie Park to Bella Vista to improve energy efficiency and optimise its IT environment. The move was completed just as New South Wales work restrictions came into effect and staff switched to working from home.

The aim of the move is to improve energy efficiency, optimise Vertiv’s IT environment and provide more space for the team to expand. It is the first APAC office to transition to Vertiv’s ‘Site in a Box’ initiative, which is creating a global standard for IT infrastructure and optimisation across all of Vertiv’s sites worldwide.

“There’s an element of practicing what we preach here,” said Robert Linsdell, managing director Australia and New Zealand, Vertiv. “One of our fastest-growing services has been data centre optimisation, as businesses strive for both cost savings and reduced carbon footprints. We’ve always maintained strong standards in that regard, but we were constrained by our previous office space. The new facility will help us accelerate optimisation and efficiency.”

Consolidation exercises included reducing rack space by 80 per cent with a new hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) data centre, used both to power Vertiv’s IT operations and as a demonstration lab for customers. The company also improved power and cooling efficiency at the new facility by installing a new Vertiv uninterruptible power supply (UPS) with efficient lithium-ion batteries and deploying its data centre optimisation dashboard, which refreshes every 30 seconds to provide real-time analysis.

Vertiv worked closely with Focus Group Technologies (FGT), a long-time partner specialising in IT relocations and products, including Vertiv’s Avocent line of products, to complete the move in just one day.

“Our experience working with Vertiv on other data centre consolidation projects made this a very smooth operation,” said Phil Jones, director, FGT. “We had more than 100 devices to move and reconfigure – but all the moving parts were mapped out in advance and the day went as planned.”

IT optimisation also enabled Vertiv to get its team out of the new office and into secure, effective home-office environments shortly after the move was completed.

“We anticipated that work-from-home restrictions were coming,” said Dennis Joson, IT Manager, Vertiv. “Having more advanced infrastructure in place definitely helped with that transition, but we’re looking forward to getting back in and appreciating the full benefits of our new home.”

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

