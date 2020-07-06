World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Privity FZ LLE Participates In Verofax Pre-Seed Investment Round

Monday, 6 July 2020, 5:10 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

DUBAI, UAE, July 6, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Verofax Limited, a start-up building innovative Traceability services with the application of blockchain, closed its recent pre-seed investment round with participation from Privity FZ LLE, based in the UAE, acquiring an equity stake. Privity is an independent venture-focused advisory firm, founded in Dubai in 2004, that has backed and invested in more than a dozen portfolio companies since its inception.

Wassim Merheby, Verofax CEO, commented, "We are truly thrilled to welcome Privity as a shareholder in Verofax. Traceability plays a key role in upgrading brand owners' business through authenticity validation, advanced product marketing and access to financing and global markets. Traceability is a key enabler of digital transformation to automated and resilient supply chain services. In the markets where Traceability has been deployed such as China, sales increased by over 30% while consumer complaints dropped by 42%. It is just a matter of time for Traceability to become a must for ShopSafe compliance regulations, currently under review in the US for example."

Mr. Merheby is leading transformation projects for the Health authorities in UAE in relation to eHealth native digital services, and promoting patient safety through the application of integrated technologies. The world has just been hit by a pandemic which clearly points out that Healthcare could be better managed with contactless processes applying technologies such as IOT devices, drones, blockchain, AI, and augmented reality. The most immediate need is for the safe delivery of eHealth services, where Verofax offers wide applicability for the underlying systems of the Healthcare and supply chain industries.

Sleem Hasan, Privity Founder and CEO, said "Privity participated alongside reputed regional investors in the pre-seed round of investment in Verofax. This is also Privity's first portfolio company based in the UAE, and its second HealthTech venture. I am delighted to open Privity's network to Verofax as I find the underlying value proposition of their business idea compelling. COVID-19 has demonstrated the need to transform secure delivery and offer protection to the most vulnerable in our society. Verofax services are perfectly positioned and aligned to secure pharmaceutical deliveries of medication in the region with privacy and safety."

Verofax proprietary traceability and delivery solutions powers unique compliance and brand protection services, including serialization, traceability, anti-counterfeit and anti-diversion solutions. The service supports manufacturers of food, pharmaceuticals and other consumer goods, in meeting evolving product traceability regulations and growing consumer demand for product safety, security and authenticity.

About Verofax
Verofax Limited is a blockchain-enabled, traceability service provider established in Abu Dhabi Global Markets, UAE. Verofax services have been accepted by Oracle, Microsoft and Ant Group for co-selling across their established B2B channels. Verofax has recently set up subsidiary entities in Malaysia and Estonia, to offer Traceability-as-a-service across wider geographies.

About Privity
Privity FZ LLE was founded in 2004, an independent venture-focused advisory firm that seeks entrepreneurs with interesting and unique ideas and helps them develop and grow. Privity is agnostic to geography and industry vertical; It focuses on the quality of the entrepreneur and the compelling value proposition of the idea.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Covid-19: WHO Reports Largest Single Day Increase In Cases

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases over the course of Sunday, registering more than 183,000 new infections in 24 hours, bringing the total to some 8.8 million cases worldwide, with more than ... More>>

China: National Security Law Must Not Become A Weapon Of Fear

Responding to today’s passing of a national security law for Hong Kong by the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, the head of Amnesty International’s China Team, Joshua Rosenzweig, said: 'The passing of the national ... More>>

Asia: UN Rights Office Expresses Alarm At Hong Kong Arrests Under New Security Law

Unsplash/Man Chung | The skyline of Hong Kong harbour The UN human rights office, OHCHR , has expressed alarm at the arrest of demonstrators in Hong Kong, following China’s adoption of a national security law for the Special Administrative Region ... More>>

Israel/OPT: Annexation Plan Promotes ‘Law Of The Jungle’ And Must Be Stopped

The Israeli authorities must immediately abandon plans to further 'annex' territory in the occupied West Bank which breach international laws and exacerbate decades of systematic human rights violations against Palestinians there, Amnesty ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 