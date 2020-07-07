World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Letter to the Editor: Hong Kong Economic And Trade Office

Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office

Dear Editor,
I refer to the news report about “Statement on passage of national security law for Hong Kong” on 1 July, 2020.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPCSC) passed on 30 June 2020 a law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) of the People’s Republic of China (the Law). Safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the constitutional duty of the HKSAR and concerns every Hong Kong citizen. 
Safeguarding national security by way of legislation is an international practice. It is apparent that every country has its own national security laws and relevant enforcement agencies. It is the fundamental duty of every responsible government to have such laws.
The HKSAR is an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China, and a local administrative region which enjoys a high degree of autonomy and comes directly under the Central People’s Government. In view of the increasingly pronounced national security risks faced by the HKSAR, the enactment of a national security law at the state level is both necessary and urgent in order to plug the loophole in national security in Hong Kong. 
The Law is an important step to fully implement the Basic Law, strengthen implementation of the “One Country, Two Systems” principle, and restore stability in Hong Kong as soon as possible. It is a national law enacted by the NPCSC establishing at the state level the legal framework and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security. Pursuant to Article 6 of the Decision of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security adopted on 28 May 2020 (Decision), the Law enacted by the NPCSC has been added to Annex III of the Basic Law after consulting its Basic Law Committee for the HKSAR and the HKSAR Government. It has applied locally by way of promulgation by the HKSAR with effect from 30 June 2020 (at 11:00 pm). 
In concrete terms, the Law only targets four types of acts and activities that endanger national security, namely, secession, subversion of state power, organising and carrying out terrorist activities, and collusion with foreign or external forces to endanger national security. The clear provisions of the Law will therefore only target an extremely small minority of offenders who breach the provisions on these four specific offences, while the life and property as well as basic rights and freedoms of the overwhelming majority of Hong Kong residents, including overseas investors, will be protected. 
Of note is that the Law stipulates very clearly that the various rights and freedoms, including the freedoms of speech, of the press, of publication, of association, of assembly, of procession and of demonstration, which the HKSAR residents enjoy under the Basic Law and the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as applied to Hong Kong, shall be protected in accordance with the Law. It will not affect the legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents. It also highlights that the HKSAR shall adhere to a number of important principles in line with the rule of law when protecting national security, including presumption of innocence, conviction and punishment according to law, and protection of the rights of the suspect in judicial proceedings, etc. It further addresses the concern raised about retrospective effect, i.e. the Law stipulates that it shall only apply to acts committed after its entry into force for the purpose of conviction and imposition of punishment. All these clear requirements should be able to allay concerns so far raised.
A safe society provides a favourable business and investment environment. Safeguarding national security and the rule of law in Hong Kong is the cornerstone to maintain “One Country, Two Systems”, ensuring the long-term stability and safety of Hong Kong. The HKSAR Government is confident that with the implementation of the Law, the social unrest which has troubled Hong Kong people for nearly one year will be eased and stability will be restored, thereby enabling Hong Kong to start anew and focus our priorities on economic development and people’s livelihood.
Yours sincerely,
Raymond Fan
Director
(Representative to Australia and New Zealand)
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

APEC: COVID-19 Crisis Deepens Contraction In The APEC Region: Report

A new updated report from the APEC Policy Support Unit finds that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a deeper contraction to the region’s economy. The APEC region’s economic growth is now expected to decline by 3.7 percent in 2020, down from its initial forecast ... More>>

China: National Security Law Must Not Become A Weapon Of Fear

Responding to today’s passing of a national security law for Hong Kong by the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, the head of Amnesty International’s China Team, Joshua Rosenzweig, said: 'The passing of the national ... More>>

Asia: UN Rights Office Expresses Alarm At Hong Kong Arrests Under New Security Law

Unsplash/Man Chung | The skyline of Hong Kong harbour The UN human rights office, OHCHR , has expressed alarm at the arrest of demonstrators in Hong Kong, following China’s adoption of a national security law for the Special Administrative Region ... More>>

Israel/OPT: Annexation Plan Promotes ‘Law Of The Jungle’ And Must Be Stopped

The Israeli authorities must immediately abandon plans to further 'annex' territory in the occupied West Bank which breach international laws and exacerbate decades of systematic human rights violations against Palestinians there, Amnesty ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 