Sunrise Movement Co-Founder Comments On The Biden-Sanders Climate Task Force Final Recommendations

WASHINGTON - In response to the release of the Sanders-Biden Unity Task Force final recommendations, Climate Task Force Member and Sunrise Movement co-founder Varshini Prakash issued the following statement:

“In the last two years, young people have transformed the political landscape by calling on our political leaders—and particularly the Democratic Party—to act like they give a damn about our generation. Now our cries for good jobs and a livable future are beginning to be heard, and the power of our generation is beginning to show. We now have a Democratic unity position that begins to reflect what young people have been shouting relentlessly—that the climate crisis is not some far off threat. We’re no longer just setting far off goals for 30 years from now, but ready to take immediate action — and achieve drastic transformation in the next decade. Young people will keep making our voices heard, in the streets and at the ballot box, until we win a Green New Deal. This movement is just getting started.”

