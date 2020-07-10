World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

PASO AGM Recognises Retiring Chairperson’s Outstanding Contribution To Pacific Aviation Safety

Friday, 10 July 2020, 7:26 am
Press Release: Pacific Aviation Safety Office

PASO General Manager, Mr. Andrew Valentine with retiring PASO Chair, Mr. Wilson Sagati, OBE. Credit. PASO.aero

The Pacific Aviation Safety Office (PASO) Council of Directors recognised the outstanding contribution of the retiring Chairperson, Mr. Wilson Sagati, OBE, at the Council of Directors Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 1 July 2020.

Mr. Wilson Sagati, OBE, leaves a distinguished legacy from his 15-years of unwavering service with PASO.

Achieving a safer flying environment for Pacific governments and communities in the Pacific has required Mr. Sagati’s committed leadership to transform PASO by strengthening governance practice, improving financial health, and building positive strategic working and regional relationships, including with international agencies and donors.

Mr. Sagati said, “It has been an absolute privilege to lead the PASO Council for 13 years and I am very proud of the progress we have made. At times we have had our challenges however I believe we have navigated these collectively and successfully.

“It has been exciting and satisfying to see PASO grow and strengthen into what it is today. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has disrupted that progress, but I am confident that this Council, with new governance leadership, can rise to the challenges in front of us.

“I step down knowing that PASO is now in a stronger position and I convey my utmost support to the incoming Chair for Samoa, Mr. Magele Hoe J. Viali, to take PASO forward for the mutual benefit of us all and the Pacific region,” said Mr. Sagati.

“Mr. Sagati has been a distinguished leader for the Pacific’s aviation sector. He has been absolutely committed to ensuring that PASO succeeds because he has always understood that PASO’s strategic role as an independent technical safety oversight agency is critical for the Pacific’s regional connectivity, economic prosperity, and ultimately to ensure public safety,” said PASO’s General Manager, Mr. Andrew Valentine.

“He brought 40 years of aviation sector experience, including air traffic control operations, senior executive management as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Papua New Guinea, Board governance on the Solomon Islands Civil Aviation Authority and ICAO leadership appointments, on top of his voluntary role as PASO’s Chairperson.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pacific Aviation Safety Office on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

APEC: COVID-19 Crisis Deepens Contraction In The APEC Region: Report

A new updated report from the APEC Policy Support Unit finds that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a deeper contraction to the region’s economy. The APEC region’s economic growth is now expected to decline by 3.7 percent in 2020, down from its initial forecast ... More>>

China: National Security Law Must Not Become A Weapon Of Fear

Responding to today’s passing of a national security law for Hong Kong by the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, the head of Amnesty International’s China Team, Joshua Rosenzweig, said: 'The passing of the national ... More>>

Asia: UN Rights Office Expresses Alarm At Hong Kong Arrests Under New Security Law

Unsplash/Man Chung | The skyline of Hong Kong harbour The UN human rights office, OHCHR , has expressed alarm at the arrest of demonstrators in Hong Kong, following China’s adoption of a national security law for the Special Administrative Region ... More>>

Israel/OPT: Annexation Plan Promotes ‘Law Of The Jungle’ And Must Be Stopped

The Israeli authorities must immediately abandon plans to further 'annex' territory in the occupied West Bank which breach international laws and exacerbate decades of systematic human rights violations against Palestinians there, Amnesty ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • Gaza
 
 
 
 