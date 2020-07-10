PASO AGM Recognises Retiring Chairperson’s Outstanding Contribution To Pacific Aviation Safety

PASO General Manager, Mr. Andrew Valentine with retiring PASO Chair, Mr. Wilson Sagati, OBE. Credit. PASO.aero

The Pacific Aviation Safety Office (PASO) Council of Directors recognised the outstanding contribution of the retiring Chairperson, Mr. Wilson Sagati, OBE, at the Council of Directors Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 1 July 2020.

Mr. Wilson Sagati, OBE, leaves a distinguished legacy from his 15-years of unwavering service with PASO.

Achieving a safer flying environment for Pacific governments and communities in the Pacific has required Mr. Sagati’s committed leadership to transform PASO by strengthening governance practice, improving financial health, and building positive strategic working and regional relationships, including with international agencies and donors.

Mr. Sagati said, “It has been an absolute privilege to lead the PASO Council for 13 years and I am very proud of the progress we have made. At times we have had our challenges however I believe we have navigated these collectively and successfully.

“It has been exciting and satisfying to see PASO grow and strengthen into what it is today. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has disrupted that progress, but I am confident that this Council, with new governance leadership, can rise to the challenges in front of us.

“I step down knowing that PASO is now in a stronger position and I convey my utmost support to the incoming Chair for Samoa, Mr. Magele Hoe J. Viali, to take PASO forward for the mutual benefit of us all and the Pacific region,” said Mr. Sagati.

“Mr. Sagati has been a distinguished leader for the Pacific’s aviation sector. He has been absolutely committed to ensuring that PASO succeeds because he has always understood that PASO’s strategic role as an independent technical safety oversight agency is critical for the Pacific’s regional connectivity, economic prosperity, and ultimately to ensure public safety,” said PASO’s General Manager, Mr. Andrew Valentine.

“He brought 40 years of aviation sector experience, including air traffic control operations, senior executive management as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority of Papua New Guinea, Board governance on the Solomon Islands Civil Aviation Authority and ICAO leadership appointments, on top of his voluntary role as PASO’s Chairperson.”

