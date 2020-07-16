Hitachi ABB Power Grids Launches Game-changing EV Charging System For Large-scale E-Mobility

Hitachi ABB Power Grids today launches Grid-eMotion™ Fleet, a game-changing grid-to-plug EV charging sys- tem that delivers a step-change approach for public transport and commercial operators. The smart mobility solution enables operators to efficiently scale up their operations and is expected to contribute to sustainable society for millions living in urban areas.

The global technology leader has been pioneering EV charging solutions since 2013, where it first introduced innovative flash-charging eBus solutions in Geneva and Nantes. Through close collaboration with transport op- erators, Hitachi ABB Power Grids has identified a market need for a more holistic approach to large-scale charging. The launch of Grid-eMotion Fleet marks a game-changing shift from a charger-product based ap- proach to a charging-system based approach, which helps to accelerate the future of smart mobility.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is leveraging its world-class power systems capabilities together with Hitachi's ad- vanced digital technologies and proven track record of innovation in smart cities and sustainable mobility. The newly formed joint venture is pioneering a broader range of clean solutions for the global mobility market.

"The Grid-eMotion Fleet launch is a game-changer for anyone managing public transport and commercial EV fleets," says Niklas Persson, Managing Director of the Grid Integration business unit at Hitachi ABB Power Grids. "Grid-eMotion Fleet delivers unprecedented scalability, space savings and operational efficiency. The solution will accelerate the global uptake of safe, sustainable and smart mobility, whilst contributing to cleaner air and an enhanced quality of life for today's generation and those to come."

