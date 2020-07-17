World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

TraceSafe Appoints Marcin Samiec As Chief Privacy Officer

Friday, 17 July 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

TOROLA, BVI, July 17, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - TraceSafe Inc. ("Tracesafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech including contact tracing and self-quarantine management, today announced that it has appointed Marcin Samiec as Chief Privacy Officer and VP of Technology of TraceSafe Technologies Inc.

Samiec is a leading authority in technology and privacy law compliance, with significant experience implementing Privacy and Security by Design into the product development process and business operations while harmonizing the complexities of privacy laws and regulations around the world.

In 2020, TraceSafe has already secured customers or pilot projects in 7 countries and is actively working to expand, and is in discussions with, a number of additional markets crossing a multitude of regional privacy jurisdictions including those governed by GDPR, CCPA, and PIPEDA. With customers stemming from government agencies and institutional organizations such as healthcare and universities, there is an expectation that TraceSafe will be operating at the highest privacy standards in the industry.

The appointment of Marcin Samiec confirms TraceSafe's strategic ambitions and continuing on a trajectory as a world-leading wearable safety tech company by proactively developing comprehensive data guidelines and privacy preserving technologies that promote health and safety. Its solutions can be integrated into other wearables and sensor-based devices to advance health and safety, while enabling businesses, governments, institutions, and venues to move toward a new state of normalcy.

Executive Quote

"We view our privacy-first approach as a key strategic advantage to make sure we are ahead of our competitors and believe having a privacy expert as a core part of our product team will lead to an acceleration of growth," said Dennis Kwan, CEO of Tracesafe Technologies Inc. "We are committed to the privacy of all of our users and Marcin will help ensure that our privacy-first DNA is imprinted into all of our product designs."

"I'm thrilled to join the Product team at TraceSafe leading the implementation of Privacy and Security by Design. As a privacy advocate, my role will be to ensure that the individuals that use our solutions experience the highest standard in privacy and security," said Samiec.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe is a full suite of real-time location management services and contact tracing solutions enabled through advanced low power bluetooth beacons and enterprise cloud management. TraceSafe's leading cloud management solution ensures both user privacy and comprehensive administrative control. TraceSafe's patented contact tracing bracelet has already been deployed in mission critical quarantine applications around the world in partnership with leading governments. In addition to their government work, TraceSafe is developing leading edge solutions for Enterprise, Healthcare, and large-scale venue management.

