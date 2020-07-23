World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Iran: UN Experts Call For Urgent Release From Prison Of Human Rights Defender With COVID Symptoms

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 7:15 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (22 July 2020) – Iran must release human rights defender Narges Mohammadi, reportedly ill with coronavirus symptoms, and other arbitrarily detained individuals before it is too late, a group of UN human rights experts* said today.

The group of 16 experts expressed grave concerns that Ms. Mohammadi appears to have contracted COVID-19 in Zanjan Prison. Mohammadi has been in detention since 2015 on charges that stem from her human rights work. She received a combined 16-year prison sentence in May 2016, of which she will need to serve 10 years under Iranian law.

“We are extremely concerned for Ms. Mohammadi’s well-being. We previously raised concerns that she and other individuals in Iranian prisons are at great risk if they contract COVID-19 and we called for their immediate release,” the experts said. “For those with underlying health conditions, such as Ms. Mohammadi, it may have life-or-death consequences. The Iranian authorities must act now before it is too late.”

They also called on authorities to give Mohammadi the results of the COVID-19 test she took on 8 July, and to move her to a hospital for proper care. She showed the first symptoms of COVID-19 on 29 June 2020 and her condition soon deteriorated and led to a loss of consciousness on 5 July 2020.

Despite these symptoms, and her repeated requests for medical attention, prison authorities reportedly failed to provide such assistance. On 8 July 2020, her family went to the Zanjan prosecutor’s office to request she is provided medical care, and the same day she was tested for COVID-19. She has been denied access to the results, despite one of her cellmates having been tested positive and others having displayed symptoms of the disease.

“We also deplore the publishing of a video by State-affiliated media which claims to portray Ms. Mohammadi receiving a medical check-up by a doctor, reportedly to suggest that she is in good health. This video represents a violation of Ms. Mohammadi’s privacy rights and has no value as its content cannot be verified in any way,” the experts stressed

The experts are also worried that there may be more cases in prison, as prisoners previously released on furlough are returned to prison, and a second wave of COVID-19 hits Iran. There are longstanding concerns over Iran’s ability to contain disease outbreaks in overcrowded and unhygienic prisons.

On 16 April 2020, the experts commended Iran’s policy to grant temporary release to prisoners to mitigate COVID-19 in prisons. However, the experts also raised concerns that many human rights defenders like Mohammadi, as well as human rights lawyers, dual and foreign nationals, conservationists and other prisoners of conscience held without sufficient legal basis had not benefitted, and urged the initiative be extended to them.

“Ms. Mohammadi should not be in prison in the first place,” the experts said. “The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that her detention is arbitrary and called for her immediate release in 2017. Not only do the Iranian authorities continue to imprison her, they have in the past year denied her contact with her family, and are also seeking to prosecute her under new charges in order to continue her unlawful imprisonment.”

“We yet again call on Iran to immediately release Ms. Mohammadi, as well as all others who are currently denied their right to liberty in contravention of Iran’s obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.”

* The UN experts: Javaid Rehman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran; Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders; Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions ; Ms. Leigh Toomey (Chair-Rapporteur), Ms. Elina Steinerte (Vice-Chair), Mr. José Guevara Bermúdez, Mr. Seong-Phil Hong, Mr. Sètondji Adjovi, Working Group on Arbitrary Detention; David Kaye, Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; Elizabeth Broderick (Chair), Melissa Upreti (Vice Chair), Alda Facio, Meskerem Geset Techane, Ivana Radačić, Working Group on discrimination against women and girls; Nils Melzer, Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment; Diego García-Sayán, Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Global Market: Covid-19 Causes Most G7 Countries To Lose Four Years Of Economic Growth

A new report by The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU) shows that BRICS and G7 countries have lost several years of economic output because of the pandemic. The EIU expects the global economy to recover to pre-coronavirus levels in 2022. However, ... More>>


APEC: COVID-19 Crisis Deepens Contraction In The APEC Region: Report

A new updated report from the APEC Policy Support Unit finds that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a deeper contraction to the region’s economy. The APEC region’s economic growth is now expected to decline by 3.7 percent in 2020, down from its initial forecast ... More>>

UN: World’s Poorest Being Pushed ‘Closer To The Abyss’ Of Famine, Warns WFP Chief

Hunger threatens to soar to devastating levels in 25 countries in the coming months due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the World Food Programme ( WFP ) and Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO ) are warning. The greatest concentration ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: All About Me: The Kanye West Campaign Rally

In many ways, rapper and footwear mogul Kanye West fits the mould. That mould – the star or celebrity running for high office – had already been made by the actor-cum-amnesiac Ronald Reagan, who, with his dabbling in astrology and conveniently re-imagined reminiscences, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 