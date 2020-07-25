World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Rights Experts Urge Nigeria To Free Humanist Detained For Blasphemy

Saturday, 25 July 2020, 6:57 am
Press Release: UN News

© UNICEF/Ashley Gilbertson Street scene in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria.

Nigerian authorities must immediately release prominent humanist and rights defender Mubarak Bala, who has been detained for more than two months without charge on accusations of blasphemy, a group of independent UN human rights experts said on Friday.

“The arrest and detention of Mr. Bala amounts to persecution of non-believers in Nigeria”, they said. “We are concerned that he may be prosecuted under anti-blasphemy laws that provide for capital punishment in Nigeria.”

Arrest and death threats

Mr. Bala, President of the Humanist Association of Nigeria, has led human rights education campaigns to promote freedom of religion or belief and to raise awareness about religious extremism online or on social media.

He was arrested at his home in Kaduna state, located in the northwest, on 28 April, following a petition filed with police in neighbouring Kano state, alleging he had insulted the Prophet Muhammad in Facebook posts.

Mr. Bala is being held in Kano state, where he has reportedly received death threats, including one threatening to burn down the police station where he is detained.

‘Serious lack of due process’

The UN experts expressed deep concern over what they described as “the serious lack of due process” in his case.

International law protects expression of opinion and beliefs, “including what is seen to offend religious sensibilities”, they said, adding that applying the death penalty for alleged blasphemy also violates Nigeria’s obligations under international human rights law.

Safety fears

The rights experts are also concerned about Mr. Bala’s safety while in detention, fearing he may be subjected to torture or other punishment due to his beliefs.

They recalled that in 2014, Mr. Bala was forcibly admitted to a psychiatric ward for 18 days after being assessed as needing help for being an atheist.

The 11 experts appealing for his release were appointed by the UN Human Rights Council and are not UN staff, or paid by the Organization.

They expressed disappointment that the Nigerian Government had not responded to their urgent appeal sent in May.

“No one should be arbitrarily detained or arrested for expressing peacefully their opinion, thought and conscience or for simply being an atheist,” they said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: Day After Voting Down 10% Pentagon Cut, 37 Senate Dems Join GOP To Approve $740 Billion War Budget

'I don't want to hear anyone tell me that we can't afford to expand enhanced unemployment benefits when we spend more on endless wars than the next ten countries combined,' said Rep. Ro Khanna. by Julia Conley Protesters march against U.S. ... More>>


UN News: Security Council Stalemate Frustrates Families Of Syria’s Missing Detainees

© UNOCHA In Idlib, Syria, a displaced woman sits on the floor outside the damaged school that she now lives in. Families of the more than 130,000 people believed to be detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria, are deeply frustrated by the Security ... More>>

UN: World’s Poorest Being Pushed ‘Closer To The Abyss’ Of Famine, Warns WFP Chief

Hunger threatens to soar to devastating levels in 25 countries in the coming months due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the World Food Programme ( WFP ) and Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO ) are warning. The greatest concentration ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: All About Me: The Kanye West Campaign Rally

In many ways, rapper and footwear mogul Kanye West fits the mould. That mould – the star or celebrity running for high office – had already been made by the actor-cum-amnesiac Ronald Reagan, who, with his dabbling in astrology and conveniently re-imagined reminiscences, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 