World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Saudi Ministry Of Media Inaugurates Hajj Virtual Press Office And Integrated Media Services Platform

Sunday, 26 July 2020, 5:41 am
Press Release: Saudi Ministry of Media

Platform to provide international and local journalists with access to exclusive videos, photos and comments

It represents a paradigm shift in keeping with global digital transformation, whilst mitigating impact of current travel limitations

MAKKAH, July 25, 2020 -- In the context of its exceptional coverage of Hajj 2020, the Saudi Ministry of Media has inaugurated an advanced digital service which meets all international and local media requirements, and ensures the best-in-class service to local and international media covering this year’s Hajj season. The service will allow journalists to receive key files, materials and comments, respond to media inquiries, interview officials and stakeholders and attend and participate in live press conferences.

The digital service, which will be available in Arabic and English under the name of Hajj Virtual Press Office will address the challenges of information acquisition and the international transmission of media materials.

Through the platform, local and international journalists will be able to request exclusive services, such as high-quality pictures or custom-made videos, in addition to remote access to all other available services, including hosting officials or stakeholders for exclusive interviews and obtaining comments and responses to inquiries, journalists as well as the general public will also be able to view media content intended for the wider public.

Hundreds of Saudi-based journalists, along with more than 2,500 international journalists registered with the Communication Agency’s database, will receive emails to register their names on the digital platform to benefit from the services of the Hajj Virtual Press Office, for which the Communication Agency has dedicated a team of media professionals and international media relations officers to ensure that journalists get the best-in-class services.

To subscribe to the service, please visit the main Hajj media portal at: https://hajj.media.gov.sa/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Saudi Ministry of Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: Day After Voting Down 10% Pentagon Cut, 37 Senate Dems Join GOP To Approve $740 Billion War Budget

'I don't want to hear anyone tell me that we can't afford to expand enhanced unemployment benefits when we spend more on endless wars than the next ten countries combined,' said Rep. Ro Khanna. by Julia Conley Protesters march against U.S. ... More>>


UN News: Security Council Stalemate Frustrates Families Of Syria’s Missing Detainees

© UNOCHA In Idlib, Syria, a displaced woman sits on the floor outside the damaged school that she now lives in. Families of the more than 130,000 people believed to be detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria, are deeply frustrated by the Security ... More>>

UN: World’s Poorest Being Pushed ‘Closer To The Abyss’ Of Famine, Warns WFP Chief

Hunger threatens to soar to devastating levels in 25 countries in the coming months due to the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the World Food Programme ( WFP ) and Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO ) are warning. The greatest concentration ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: All About Me: The Kanye West Campaign Rally

In many ways, rapper and footwear mogul Kanye West fits the mould. That mould – the star or celebrity running for high office – had already been made by the actor-cum-amnesiac Ronald Reagan, who, with his dabbling in astrology and conveniently re-imagined reminiscences, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 