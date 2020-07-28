World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Expert: Speed Up Efforts To Achieve Human Rights To Water And Sanitation

Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 6:19 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

Ten years after the UN explicitly recognised water and sanitation as a human right, billions of people lack safe drinking water and sanitation, a UN expert has warned.

“The coronavirus pandemic has taught us that leaving behind the people most in need of water and sanitation services can lead to a humanitarian tragedy,” said Léo Heller, Special Rapporteur on the human rights to water and sanitation. “Over the next 10 years, the human rights to water and sanitation must be a priority if we are to build just and humane societies.”

He issued a statement on the anniversary of adoption on 28 July 2010 of UN General Assembly Resolution 64/292. Since then 193 States have committed to ensure access to safe drinking water and to sanitation for all. They explicitly reaffirmed their commitment to the human rights to water and sanitation in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, whose Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone.

“The glass is half-empty and it is also half-full. The progress made since 2010 may show a slow pace in the implementation of the human rights to water and sanitation but, indeed, the UN General Assembly resolution, as a starting point, triggered some initiatives and inspired several creative developments,” said Léo Heller.

Although much has been achieved in the last 10 years, Heller said, countries are not on track to meet by 2030 the goals related to water, sanitation and hygiene. One in three people on our planet still lack access to safe drinking water and more than half of the global population lack access to safe sanitation. Some three billion people lack basic handwashing facilities with soap and water, and more than 673 million people still practice open defecation. This unacceptable situation causes 432,000 deaths from diarrhea every year.

“The commitments of the 2030 Agenda are a driver to ‘leave no one behind’ but it will not suffice if countries approach the targets and goals merely as a quantitative exercise, leaving the human rights to water and sanitation to the side.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: Day After Voting Down 10% Pentagon Cut, 37 Senate Dems Join GOP To Approve $740 Billion War Budget

'I don't want to hear anyone tell me that we can't afford to expand enhanced unemployment benefits when we spend more on endless wars than the next ten countries combined,' said Rep. Ro Khanna. by Julia Conley Protesters march against U.S. ... More>>


UN News: Security Council Stalemate Frustrates Families Of Syria’s Missing Detainees

© UNOCHA In Idlib, Syria, a displaced woman sits on the floor outside the damaged school that she now lives in. Families of the more than 130,000 people believed to be detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria, are deeply frustrated by the Security ... More>>

Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia Readies For Unprecedented Islamic Pilgrimage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Pilgrims selected from 160 nationalities within the Kingdom Pilgrim numbers drastically cut down as a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic Pilgrims finish weeklong home isolation to be followed by 4-day quarantine in Makkah MAKKAH, ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: All About Me: The Kanye West Campaign Rally

In many ways, rapper and footwear mogul Kanye West fits the mould. That mould – the star or celebrity running for high office – had already been made by the actor-cum-amnesiac Ronald Reagan, who, with his dabbling in astrology and conveniently re-imagined reminiscences, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 