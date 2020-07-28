World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Dr. Ashrawi: Israeli Settlers Are Stoking The Flames Of Religious Strife

Tuesday, 28 July 2020, 7:18 am
Press Release: PLO Dept of Public Diplomacy and Policy

“We strongly condemn the mosque arson attack committed this morning by a group of Israeli settlers. The settlers, who came from a nearby illegal Israeli settlement, raided the Palestinian city of Al-Bireh during dawn and set fire to the “Al Bir Wal Ihsan” Mosque and sprayed racist hateful slurs.

Past experiences prove that settler terrorism is almost never prosecuted by Israeli authorities, and many of these attacks take place under the protection of Israeli occupation forces. Amid a global pandemic, settler terrorism is increasing at a fast rate, with absolutely no form of accountability or restraints.

The right-wing Israeli government is pandering to its extremist base by inciting against Palestinians and by fanning the flames of religious strife and enmity in the region. We urge the international community to provide protection for the defenseless Palestinian population under occupation from both Israeli forces as well as the settler militias.”

