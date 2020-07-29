World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The European Solar Prize 2020: Application Deadline Extended Until 16 August

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 6:12 am
Press Release: EUROSOLAR

EUROSOLAR is looking for the people who create the #EnergyRevolutionNow

EUROSOLAR invites cities, municipalities, architects, municipal and private companies, associations, organisations and cooperatives, journalists and of course citizens from all over Europe to apply for the European Solar Prize 2020 and be inspired by fellow energy pioneers.

"The Energy Transition is a major challenge for our society. It can only be achieved when we pool our efforts and our ideas, learn from each other and work together to make lasting changes. Only then will we create a sustainable future,” said Henri Kox, former head of EUROSOLAR Luxembourg and current minister of housing, at the award ceremony last year.

Applications and proposals for the European Solar Prize can be submitted online until 18 August.

Applications must be submitted in English and include the applicant's contact details, the category chosen and a summary containing the main information about the project. Additional information can be uploaded in a file of max. 10 MB. Further information on the categories, requirements and the selection procedure can be found here.

The details of the award ceremony will be announced in autumn this year.

About the European Solar Prize

EUROSOLAR established the European Solar Prize in 1994. In cooperation with its national sections, the award ceremony takes place in a different European city each year. The prestigious European Solar Prize Award Ceremony is an opportunity for local actors from all over Europe to share their renewable energy projects with a large audience of renewable energy peers, press, and renowned experts from industry, politics and science.

