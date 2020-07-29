World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Gaza Strip: Euro-Med Monitor Hails Decision To Re-Arrest Daughter Killer

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 6:58 am
Press Release: Euro-Med Monitor

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor welcomed the Gaza Strip Attorney General decision to re-arrest the father and murderer of Madeleine Jaraba’, urging the relevant authorities to immediately carry out the procedures related to the decision.

Nada Nabil, Euro-Med Monitor’s spokeswoman in the Palestinian Territories said: “A few days ago, the Public Prosecution released the murderer of Jaraba’, who is her father, under the pretext of the so-called ‘waiver of the guardians of the victim’, a measure that spares the killer the legal punishment. However, the judiciary should bring to account the killer for undermining the general right of the state to prevent the reoccurrence of such crimes that threaten the security and safety of the society. It is unjustified that the criminal is granted the right to pardon himself and escape punishment in this disgraceful manner.

“It is terrible to see criminals -- specifically domestic violence criminals -- free and safe from prosecution in light of the escalation of violations against women in the Arab region. Jordan and the West Bank witnessed during the past few days crimes in which women were killed by their fathers for similar motives, while it does not seem -- given the current laws -- that justice for victims is at hand.

“The Attorney General’s decision must become a real shift in the way this type of crimes is dealt with, and not a merely exception to calm the angry street not to escalate domestic crimes. We call on the legislative bodies to enact more stringent legislations to hold domestic crimes perpetrators accountable, and ensure that they do not go unpunished.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro-Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: Day After Voting Down 10% Pentagon Cut, 37 Senate Dems Join GOP To Approve $740 Billion War Budget

'I don't want to hear anyone tell me that we can't afford to expand enhanced unemployment benefits when we spend more on endless wars than the next ten countries combined,' said Rep. Ro Khanna. by Julia Conley Protesters march against U.S. ... More>>


UN News: Security Council Stalemate Frustrates Families Of Syria’s Missing Detainees

© UNOCHA In Idlib, Syria, a displaced woman sits on the floor outside the damaged school that she now lives in. Families of the more than 130,000 people believed to be detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria, are deeply frustrated by the Security ... More>>

Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia Readies For Unprecedented Islamic Pilgrimage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Pilgrims selected from 160 nationalities within the Kingdom Pilgrim numbers drastically cut down as a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic Pilgrims finish weeklong home isolation to be followed by 4-day quarantine in Makkah MAKKAH, ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: All About Me: The Kanye West Campaign Rally

In many ways, rapper and footwear mogul Kanye West fits the mould. That mould – the star or celebrity running for high office – had already been made by the actor-cum-amnesiac Ronald Reagan, who, with his dabbling in astrology and conveniently re-imagined reminiscences, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 