The Red Cross And Red Crescent Movement Donate PPEs And Medical Items To The NDOH To Combat COVID-19

Wednesday, 29 July 2020, 8:21 am
Press Release: PNG Red Cross Society

The Papua New Guinea Red Cross Society (PNGRCS) together with the movement partners, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are supporting the National Department of Health (NDoH) in the fight against COVID-19 with the donation of Personal Protective Equipment’s (PPE). The donation of the PPE to the NDoH will help to protect front line health workers and facilitate them in one of their challenging tasks.

Papua New Guinea Red Cross Society Secretary General Uvenama Rova said, “PNGRCS is fortunate to have received support from the IFRC and ICRC under various humanitarian programs. Response to COVID-19 pandemic is a good example of movement partners joining forces to reduce risk of coronavirus disease infection. Together we are trying to equip frontline workers with necessary personal protection equipment (PPEs) so that they are protected when they carry out their work to save lives. The 75 percent of the PPEs received from IFRC are donated to the Department of Health while the other 25 percent distributed to the staff and volunteers involved in the awareness campaign”.

“With the increasing number of cases in the National Capital District, our effort is focused on schools and reaching out into communities. We acknowledge the support of our movement partners ICRC and the IFRC as well as Australian Red Cross and DFAT.” Rova said.

Papua New Guinea Red Cross will also be working closely with the relevant authorities like the NDoH, PNG Defense Force, National Disaster Centre (NDC) and other stakeholders at the national and provincial levels.

The IFRC acting Head of Country Office Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Awan said “IFRC has always been there to support PNG Red Cross Society to various humanitarian needs. The Federation provides technical and financial support to National Societies around the world and offer capacity building opportunities. We will continue to support PNG Red Cross in its fight against COVID-19”

He also said that the Red Cross movement partners are working closely with an objective to contain the spread of the virus through risk communication and community engagement on COVID-19.

The IFRC donated 3,750 Surgical Face Masks, 3,750 Hand Sanitizers, 1,500 Pairs of Examination Gloves, 750 Goggles and 75 infrared thermometer guns.

The ICRC is also working closely with the authorities and PNGRCS. The organization continues to respond to the urgent needs of people affected by situation of violence, it is working in the Highlands and Bougainville to prevent or slow down the spread of infection and mitigate other risks arising from the pandemic. Besides providing support to hospitals and rural health centers in establishing of COVID-19 isolation facilities, the ICRC also provided personal protective equipment and handwashing stations along with hygiene and awareness material as part of the capacity-building and prevention measures.

ICRC Head of Mission Dominik Urban said the institution intends to distribute additional PPEs to public health care facilities in the areas of operation and deliver additional support to various correctional institutions in PNG.

