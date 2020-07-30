World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Expert Welcomes Landmark Protection For Online Assembly

Thursday, 30 July 2020, 7:02 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

The UN Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association has hailed as groundbreaking an authoritative new interpretation that the right to peaceful assembly extends to digital activities.

“I am excited by this truly landmark affirmation that protection of the right to peaceful assembly extends to remote participation, including online assemblies,” said Clément N. Voule, reacting to a document released by the UN Human Rights Committee today. “It is particularly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many peaceful gatherings have moved online.”

The Human Rights Committee, the body of independent experts that monitors implementation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by its State parties, released its first-ever interpretation of Article 21 of the Covenant, which in 66 words asserts the right to peaceful assembly. The Committee document, General Comment 37, is the culmination of two years of broad global consultations with civil society and experts, including with Voule and his predecessors, who had extensively pushed for such a document to be adopted.

“By focusing extensively on the intersection of digital technologies and the right to peaceful assembly, General Comment 37 sets out a clear framework to protect this fundamental right in the digital era,” said Voule. “It firmly settles the debate about whether the right to peaceful assembly extends to online activities, says governments should not block or hinder Internet connectivity in relation to peaceful assemblies, and questions the chilling effect of surveillance technologies.”

The Committee’s interpretation will be important guidance for judges in national and regional courts around the world, as it now forms part of what is known as ‘soft law’, he said.

“I urge States to protect peaceful assemblies online as well as offline,” said Voule. "During the current Covid-19 pandemic, when many peaceful gatherings have moved online, governments should strive to create an enabling environment for people to gather online and continue to access and use digital technologies to organise, participate in and monitor in-person assemblies.”

Mr. Clément Nyaletsossi Voule (Togo) is the Special Rapporteur on the right to peaceful assembly and association.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Common Dreams: Day After Voting Down 10% Pentagon Cut, 37 Senate Dems Join GOP To Approve $740 Billion War Budget

'I don't want to hear anyone tell me that we can't afford to expand enhanced unemployment benefits when we spend more on endless wars than the next ten countries combined,' said Rep. Ro Khanna. by Julia Conley Protesters march against U.S. ... More>>


UN News: Security Council Stalemate Frustrates Families Of Syria’s Missing Detainees

© UNOCHA In Idlib, Syria, a displaced woman sits on the floor outside the damaged school that she now lives in. Families of the more than 130,000 people believed to be detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria, are deeply frustrated by the Security ... More>>

Hajj 2020: Saudi Arabia Readies For Unprecedented Islamic Pilgrimage Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Pilgrims selected from 160 nationalities within the Kingdom Pilgrim numbers drastically cut down as a measure to stem the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic Pilgrims finish weeklong home isolation to be followed by 4-day quarantine in Makkah MAKKAH, ... More>>

Binoy Kampmark: All About Me: The Kanye West Campaign Rally

In many ways, rapper and footwear mogul Kanye West fits the mould. That mould – the star or celebrity running for high office – had already been made by the actor-cum-amnesiac Ronald Reagan, who, with his dabbling in astrology and conveniently re-imagined reminiscences, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 


 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
  • NextElection
  • Trending
  • Candidates
 
 
 
 