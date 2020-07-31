World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Urs Meisterhans Joins Digital Transaction Limited’s Board Of Directors

Friday, 31 July 2020, 6:52 am
Press Release: Digital Transaction Limited

Digital Transaction Limited, an innovative blockchain start-up based in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce that Mr. Urs Meisterhans has been appointed as Board Member. Mr. Urs Meisterhans is based in Switzerland.

Urs Meisterhans

Mr. Meisterhans joins the Board of Directors, with over 30 years of experience in the financial sector. He holds the position of President & Chief Executive Officer at Summus Solutions NV in Vancouver BC (Canada) & Director at Prinz Von Preussen Capital Ltd. Ad. in Zug (Switzerland). Before that, he was Managing Partner in charge of Wealth, Asset Management and Investment Funds at Swiss based trust company Sinitus AG, and he also sits on the advisory board of Overseas Reinsurance Agents AG in Zurich and served as Chairman of Mistral Media in Paris, and currently remains as a Board Director.

Previously, Mr. Meisterhans was Senior Vice President and Global Head for Private Banking at Rothschild Bank in Zurich, Switzerland.

“This is an important moment in the history of our company. We are deeply grateful to welcome Urs. His over 30 years of professional experience in finance and investment and is absolutely valuable to Digital Transactions’ governance, growth, success and long-term business development,” said Ian Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Transaction.

About Digital Transaction Limited (DTL)

Digital Transaction Limited (DTL) is a breakthrough blockchain technology company established in Hong Kong in 2018. DTL is the home of ParallelChain™, the only business-native blockchain that enables and accelerates ubiquitous adoption of blockchain in the commercial space by solving all the current limitations of enterprise wide-scale blockchain deployment. ParallelChain™’s killer features are fully scalable with no impact on speed, real-time updates, speeds up to 100k transactions per second, provable immutability and full compliance with the GDPR privacy ordinance. DTL has 6 US patents pending.

